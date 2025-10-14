King Charles' 'most elaborate' room in Scottish home with a divisive painting

His Majesty King Charles III's royal residences up and down the country are filled with antique gems and priceless paintings, but one of his houses has an artwork that has divided previous monarchs. In an Instagram post by the Royal Collection Trust, his Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse's "most elaborate" room has been showcased. As well as its impossibly grand décor, inside the walls is a large oil painting with a past, which Queen Victoria previously branded "unsuitable". Keep scrolling to learn more...

The post, which was shared on Monday, included a photograph of the stunning room and a close-up of the painting. The space features a striking carved ceiling, wood panelled walls, a marble fireplace and a mesmerisingly patterned carpet. The room also has upholstered chairs, a large chandelier, and paintings on the wall. Above the traditional fireplace hangs the artwork in question, depicting a bathing scene which may have challenged Victorian sensibilities.

© Royal Collection Trust The amazing room was revealed on the Royal Collection Trust Instagram feed

The caption read: "The Privy Chamber at the Palace of Holyroodhouse was constructed for Charles II in the 1670s. The decorative ceiling is one of the most elaborate in the Palace, each corner bears the cypher of Charles II with lions and unicorns from the Royal Coat of Arms.

"Swipe to see the painting set over the fireplace, Bathing Scene by a River, by the Dutch artist Jacob de Wet II, which was commissioned for the space when the room was created. When Queen Victoria used the space as her private Morning Drawing Room, the painting was thought to be unsuitable and covered with mirror glass."

© Getty The Palace Of Holyrood House In Edinburgh, Scotland

The RCT explains what the painting is like: "Landscape with a river in the foreground, on the farther bank of which a naked female reclines, holding above her head a lobed bronze dish; a naked male feeds her with his left hand; a child pours water on a reclining baby on a red cloth," and it can be seen here. During the reign of Queen Victoria, talks about morality were rife so art or literature that was deemed too realistic or suggestive came under fire. While Victoria gained a prudish reputation at the time, but some historians today suggest some of these notions were exaggerated.

Royal visitors

© Photo: Getty Images Zara and Mike at Holyrood Abbey

While King Charles does not often stay at the palace, preferring his own private residence of Birkhall, or the familiarity of Balmoral, once a year, in summer, the King bases himself here for Royal Week. Other royals such as Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have also visited this beautiful location. The estate even provided the backdrop for Zara Tindall's wedding photos, when she married rugby star Mike Tindall. The happy couple posed for photos in the ruin of Holyrood Abbey.

Speaking of the grandeur of the royal residence, Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, said: "The Palace of Holyroodhouse is nestled in the breathtakingly beautiful Holyrood Park, which is also home to the ancient Arthur's Seat. While the palace is more of an official residence and is conveniently located a stone's throw from the Scottish Parliament, it is steeped in history and has been home to many significant royals, including Mary, Queen of Scots. Within the modern monarchy, it plays host to the annual garden party and is at the centre of the royal family's Holyrood Week celebrations."

Open to the public

© Jane Massey Photography of the 2024 Christmas decorations in the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland

The royal home stands at the end of Edinburgh's legendary Royal Mile and is open for most of the year for visitors. Tickets booked in advance cost £21 for an adult and £10.50 for a child. For a larger fee, you could always book an expert-guided tour instead.

LISTEN: Meghan Markle's thought on Harry's family reunion

This festive season, the property will be transformed with twinkling lights and decorations. Seeing the place decked out for Christmas doesn't cost any extra, so just book your visit between 20 November and 5 January to admire the décor.