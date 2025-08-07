Nail-biting moment inside King Charles' home Buckingham Palace caught on camera

Occasionally, the British royal family gives us a glimpse into the inner workings of Buckingham Palace, allowing royal watchers some rare insight into how everything is managed in the institution.

On the family's official Instagram page, in a joint post with the Royal Collection Trust, they shared incredibly revealing footage about a major moment in the palace, which has sent fans into quite the frenzy.

© Getty Images The state portraits of the King and Queen have been hung in Buckingham Palace

The caption read: "Earlier this year, the new State Portraits of The King and Queen were hung in their permanent home in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace.

"Watch our film to find out more about the history of state portraiture. You can see the portraits during the summer opening of Buckingham Palace."

Royal fans were divided in the comments

However, followers of both accounts had a mixed response to the footage for a multitude of reasons.

A few praised the portraits, with one writing: "I love the softness and richness of the King's portrait," while another commented: "I think they both look fabulous. I like a good portrait or two!"

A third added: "I saw these in the throne room last week and they are really beautiful!"

Charles' portrait from earlier this year caused a stir

On the other hand, not everyone was impressed with the portraits. One follower wrote: "Charles' portrait looks almost like a caricature."

Another expressed that Camilla's was their favourite, writing: "Both portraits are nice, but the one of the Queen is particularly excellent and so realistic," and: "Camilla’s is way better."

Controversy explained

Other commenters felt that the late Princess Diana should have been honoured with a portrait.

© Getty Other fans believed a portrait of Princess Diana should have been commissioned

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, commented on the controversy surrounding the hanging of the portraits: "Royal portraits are always a keen talking point, with everyone wading in with their opinions – both good and bad.

"Hanging the State Portraits of The King and Queen in The Throne Rooms means they are on display during palace tours, and visitors can come and see for themselves."

Rachel also commented on the impact that the portraits will have on the palace's footfall: "His Majesty has welcomed a record number of visitors through the doors over the past year and these divisive paintings will help keep ticket sales high."