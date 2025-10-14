The late Queen 'teased' by Sir David Attenborough at royal home in resurfaced video

Queen Elizabeth II and Sir David Attenborough had a unique friendship before Her Majesty passed away in 2022. They had a personal connection, as they were born in the same year, 1926; a professional relationship, as David produced the Queen's Christmas address between 1986 and 1991; and they had many shared passions, most notably, the great outdoors. In a resurfaced clip from when David was given a private tour of the Buckingham Palace gardens from the monarch, he was seen teasing her over a misplaced sundial. Royal fans adored the interaction, calling it a "perfect" moment.

The Blue Planet presenter pointed out that the palace's sundial was positioned in the shade as he was filmed talking around the grounds with the Queen. Sir David noted that it had been "neatly planted in the shade", prompting the Queen to ask her head gardener: "Hadn't we thought of that? It wasn't in the shade originally, I'm sure. Maybe we could move it."

© Photo: ITV The pair toured the gardens together, with Sir David fascinated by the trees

When it was reshared on Instagram recently, fans went wild for the hilarious chat. "That sundial has probably been there for their grandparents' great-grandparents. [Laughing face emojis, clapping emojis]. Just like the trees. He is teasing her. So cute," wrote one user. "Had we thought of that?' [laughing face emoji], I adored her," added another. "She's right, it wasn't originally in the shade, just the trees grew, and now the sundial is in the shade. Gosh, I miss the Queen," a third pointed out. "I bet it was moved in a jiffy," joked a fourth. Someone else added: "Two national treasures having a gardening chat on a sunny day. Just perfect."

What are the Buckingham Palace gardens like?

© Photo: Instagram The location is stunning no matter the time of year

The Royal Collection Trust explains that it "boasts 325 wild-plant species, 20-25 species of breeding birds, and over 1,000 trees, including 98 plane trees and 85 different species of oak". The lake in the centre of the garden is surrounded by long grass to encourage wildlife. You can tour July-September each year.

Danielle Stacey, Online Royal Correspondent has visited in the past. She recounted her experience. "Despite being in central London, surrounded by the hustle and bustle of traffic, the gardens at Buckingham Palace are surprisingly tranquil to walk around in the summer months when the royal residence is open to the public. And like you would expect, the lawns are pristine and expertly-manicured!"

A former job advert for a senior gardener explained the effort that went into the upkeep of the gardens. "To shape the future of the gardens, you'll have creative input into planting new shrubberies, bulbs and seasonal flower displays," is one of the objectives. This particular role paid £32,000 per annum, and included accommodation too - just imagine calling Buckingham Palace your home!



Garden parties

© Photo: Getty Images The immaculate gardens are opened for parties

The 39-acre garden is the backdrop for the King's iconic garden parties. Every year, the Sovereign traditionally hosts three garden parties at Buckingham Palace in London, and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

Historically, garden parties took the place of presentation parties attended by debutants, but have evolved into an event which rewards public service. It's a chance for invitees to dress up and enjoy the gorgeous grounds.