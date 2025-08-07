The truth about 'exorcism' at Queen Elizabeth II's royal home

It's not surprising that King Charles' historic royal residences come with their fair share of haunting tales. Royal biographer, Robert Hardman, has revealed that there was even an exorcism at one of the properties, and he spoke about it on his Daily Mail podcast, Queens, Kings, and Dastardly Things.

Robert explained that details of this situation were originally unearthed from the diaries of royal biographer, Kenneth Rose, who wrote about the incident, which occurred in the bedroom where King George VI died at Sandringham.

© Getty An exorcism has been performed at Sandringham

Ghostly goings-on reportedly scared the staff into coming to the Queen Mother for help, who enlisted a local parson (a member of the clergy) to perform some kind of room cleansing, and she also asked for her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II to be present.

"It wasn't a conventional exorcism'," Robert said on the podcast.

"There was no dramatic casting out of demons, like you see in films. It was said that the room contained a troubled spirit and that the parson was supposed to bless the space."

While the employees didn't know who the spirit was, the diary entries by Kenneth speculated that it could have been the late Princess Diana, who died a few years prior.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Unearthed diaries believed the haunting could have been Diana

More haunted royal homes

Sandringham isn't the only home where paranormal activity has occurred. In fact, Paranormal historian Richard Felix claims ghosts are rife in royal residences.

Speaking on the Amazon Prime documentary The King of UFOs, he said that the royals are often aware they are living with ghosts.

"All of their properties have ghosts in them, and they know it and have witnessed it," he said.

© Photo: Getty Images Anmer Hall is supposedly haunted too

Prince William and Princess Kate's country home, Anmer Hall, is also said to have a spooky presence.

Richard said: "When the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, there was a ghost in there of a Catholic priest.

"He lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason. Although he was executed in York, for some reason, he's returned.

© PA Images via Getty Images There is said to be a spirit at Buckingham Palace

"They've actually heard his voice, and they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall."

While the royal couple were warned about the situation, they brushed it off with a light-hearted joke. "The comment was, I presume from Prince William, he said, 'No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?'" explained Richard.

Speaking on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, Richard revealed that Buckingham Palace is believed to be haunted by a monk, which Charles was apparently "not too happy about."