Kaye Adams' home where she'll hunker down amid BBC radio 'conduct complaint'

Kaye Adams frequently comments on her home life with her tennis coach partner Ian Campbell and children Charley, 23, and Bonnie, 18, as a panellist on Loose Women. However, the broadcaster will likely be spending time away from public view, as it was revealed on 19 October that she was being taken off her BBC Radio Scotland show after an internal complaint about her behaviour was lodged.

Kaye joined Radio Scotland in 2010, hosting the phone-in show Call Kaye until 2015, before moving on to the Mornings with Kaye Adams show. A spokesman for the television presenter said that no complaints had been presented to her by the BBC, adding: "She has worked for BBC Radio Scotland for more than 15 years and in that time has never had any issue raised about her." Meanwhile, the BBC Scotland press office said: "We would not comment on individuals. If any complaints or concerns are raised, we have robust internal processes in place to manage these."

It has been reported that Kaye had been temporarily removed from her £155,000-a-year job after alleged complaints from junior colleagues that she had "shouted and screamed" at them. The complaints were believed to have been raised under the BBC's Call It Out scheme, which was launched in April 2025 to address bad behaviour in the workplace. The complaints are not currently believed to impact her role at ITV's Loose Women. As the BBC investigation gets underway, we're taking a look at where Kaye retreats to public view when not on our screens…

© Shutterstock A complaint has been lodged against Kaye Adams

Inside Kaye Adams' home

The presenter's career has required her to work in Manchester, Birmingham and now London, but she's resisted moving to London, choosing to stay true to her Scottish roots.

In a chat with The Guardian, Kaye revealed: "I grew up in a small town in central Scotland called Grangemouth".

WATCH: Kaye Adams films inside private home

Kaye's Instagram account has given us a few glimpses inside her home. One day, Kaye chose to film a video, and it revealed her modern living space. The star's downstairs space is open plan and features a huge grey sofa, a wooden dining table, and multiple pieces of art on the walls.

© Instagram Kaye and her partner Ian reside in Scotland

A glimpse of her garden was shown as she closed her blinds, revealing that she has a sprawling outdoor space with a perfectly mowed lawn and lots of trees.

The presenter has a luxury bedroom

On another occasion, the mother-of-two took her phone into her bedroom to record a video, showing off her plush velvet bed, blush pink sheets, and fluffy rug. What a boudoir!

Empty nest syndrome

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kaye Adams opened up about her home life

In a candid conversation on Loose Women, Kaye opened up about her home life struggles in 2024. She explained: "Bonnie has gone off to Edinburgh University - she won't thank me for saying that Charley is now working, so she's away as well. Second one out of the house is tough, I have to say I am finding it difficult. The place is too tidy, we've got too much milk in the fridge - I don't know how we're going to stop the milk order."

A long-distance relationship

Kaye and her partner Ian have always had different work schedules

Speaking about her relationship and spending time apart from Ian, she said: "Ian and I are both away for work a lot though and it wouldn't work for everybody, but I think it works for us. You know, we've been together for 30 years plus… We're never entirely sure because it's so long and can't remember… But it's definitely 30 years plus!

"We've just always been like that, we've always had our own thing going on and before I had the kids and I was doing Loose Women I was in Manchester from Monday to Friday for a long time and he works a lot in Italy doing tennis stuff so it's just the way that we are."