Penny Lancaster's 'theatrical' living room at £4.65m home with Rod Stewart is unapologetically bold

Penny Lancaster lives a full-on life, between her Loose Women appearances, raising two sons, and working on her first book, a memoir titled Someone Like Me. But behind the scenes, the model, 54, kicks back at her gorgeous Essex pad with her husband, rockstar Sir Rod Stewart. The house, which is worth a staggering £4.65 million, has a number of impressive features, but perhaps the most palatial is its living room. The living room, which Penny showed off previously when joining the Loose Women panellists on a video call from home, looks straight from Buckingham Palace with its walls covered in artwork in beautiful gilded gold frames.

The space also features a beautiful old-fashioned fireplace with a mantlepiece covered in clocks and ornamental pieces. Elsewhere, the room, which has been decorated using a neutral colour scheme, is home to several armchairs upholstered in subtle printed fabric, and a sideboard unit also allows for more decorative pieces to be put on display.

Penny's home in Essex features a regal living room

We're not the only ones to detect a regal air about Penny's home. During an episode of Loose Women, her co-star Denise Welch even joked about the home's regal energy, asking Penny if she lives at Hampton Court Palace. Jokes aside, it wouldn't be totally surprising if Penny did use royal properties as her home decor inspo. The mother-of-two, who volunteers as a special constable, works closely with the King's Trust and has met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace on several occasions.

Penny seems to be inspired by royal decor

"When I met the King, he looked down the line at everybody on either side of me. It was Alan Titchmarsh, David Beckham, Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep, and he said, 'This is my favourite special constable'. So now, that's my intro, I'm not just Rod Stewart's wife. It's never that anymore, it used to be Loose Women, but now it’s Special Constable." Penny joked after attending an awards ceremony for The King's Foundation in June.

"Penny's living room is very regal with all of the gilded frames on the wall," HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, tells us. "She's unapologetically bold with her design choices, choosing to fill her space with special trinkets and meaningful artwork, creating a theatrical room. As well as being grandiose and glam it's also lived in with books on the side and useful lamps for reading. The traditional fire adds a cosy element - perfect for the autumn and winter months."

Inside Penny and Rod's pad

Penny and Rod's home is a grand affair. It boasts 10 bedrooms and a beautifully manicured garden where her adorable pups can run free. Her home office features gorgeous mahogany shelves laden with books and personal memorabilia, while her kitchen features a range cooker and is the perfect space for hosting the extended family, including Rod's children from previous relationships, Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, and Liam.