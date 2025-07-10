Tearful Andrea McLean forced to leave the UK after difficult life turn

Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean was talking through the tears on Thursday as she announced her shock move news to her 301,000 Instagram followers.

The 55-year-old explained that she is taking a "leap of faith" to move to "sunny climes" and she was visibly emotional as she explained her reasoning behind the decision.

Andrea has had a tough few years after the failure of her business, This Girl Is On Fire, and her battle with pneumonia and sepsis.

Putting a bravely positive spin on the difficult times, Andrea said: "What it has made me realise is, oh gosh, you only get one shot and you have to seize the day."

© Photo: Getty Images Andrea has been supported by husband Nick

She continued: "I've always wanted to live by the sea and in the sun, so that's what we're doing."

Although Andrea did not confirm a destination in the clip, and just alluded to a coastal destination with sunshine, The Sun has reported that the move is to Spain.

She wouldn't be the first Loose Woman to make the move to the sunshine as Carol McGiffin now lives full time in France with her husband Mark Cassidy

Future of Loose Women

This news comes amid unsettling times at ITV, as Loose Women is due to have a shake-up, with the schedule being cut.

Jane Moore has spoken out about her disappointment about the decision and the reaction to the decision.

In a column for The Sun, she said: "When it was announced that one of the precious few, all-female shows was being cut back to 30 weeks a year to save money for, among other things, more sport, the snooty reaction from some quarters was immensely disappointing," she wrote.

"One male commentator for a broadsheet casually dismissed Loose Women — on air for 25 years — as a 'gabfest'.