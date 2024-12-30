Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Denise Welch's £4000 per night holiday home with rockstar son Matty Healy
Matty Healy and Denise Welch smiling together© Getty

The Loose Women star took it easy this Christmas after a bout of ill health

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Denise Welch worried fans earlier this month when she pulled out of her scheduled pantomime performances due to ill health.

The Loose Women icon took to Instagram to explain her absence, sharing that she'd had a "very bumpy" few weeks health-wise, adding that her illness caused her to "pull-out" of her first pantomime show in 12 years.

Thankfully, the 66-year-old is now on the mend, writing that she felt "well enough" to enjoy Christmas with her family – and what a Christmas it was!

Denise Welch in a burgundy top on Loose Women© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Denise and her family had a brilliant Christmas

Denise Welch's family Christmas

The former Coronation Street actress was joined by her 1975 star son, Matty Healy, and his model fiancée, Gabriette Bechtel, for the occasion, with the family hiring a sprawling holiday home to celebrate the festive season.

Matty and Gabriette are based in Los Angeles, but opted to spend Christmas in the Peak District, with Gabriette's parents joining in the fun too.

Denise and her extended family stayed at Bleaklow Farm, a £4,000 per night holiday home boasting 15 bedrooms, sleeping 30 guests – meaning there was plenty of room for the whole gang.

Big home in a field with blue skies
Denise Welch's holiday home sleeps 30

The huge property has a 'boutique hotel' feel, with rainforest showers, spectacular views and underfloor heating. Bleaklow Farm is home to a giant open-plan kitchen, complete with swanky marble countertops perfect for preparing a festive feast, but the property also offers the chance to hire private chefs, if Denise and her family didn't feel like cooking.

Open plan dining room kitchen with floor to ceiling windows
Denise Welch's holiday home has an open plan dining room

Ideal for partying, the property is also home to a giant barn room with a roaring fire, as well as a gym and a pool table.

Barn conversion with chairs and a log burner
Denise Welch's holiday home boasted a party barn

Denise shared insights into how she, Matty and Gabriette spent the Christmas break, posting a video of the three of them dancing happily together on Christmas Eve to jazzy covers of Last Christmas and Feliz Navidad.

View post on Instagram
 

She also shared a photo of herself, Gabriette and other members of the family dressed in matching red check pyjamas – so cute!

Group of women in check pyjamas outside© Instagram
Denise and Gabriette wore matching pyjamas

Denise was joined not only by her husband, Lincoln Townley, but by her ex, and Matty's father, Tim Healy, who appeared to be having a whale of a time dancing with the gang.

We're so happy Denise managed to enjoy the festivities after her ill health and hope she's feeling back to her best ready for the new year. 

