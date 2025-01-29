Coleen Nolan discusses 'worries' over living situation at remote farm amid single life

Coleen Nolan has been through a difficult few months. Not only did she split from her on-off partner Michael Jones in December, but she has been mourning the death of her sister Linda in January – all just months after moving into her new home.

The Loose Women star swapped her former Cheshire home for a six-acre farm in North Staffordshire with her seven pets in the summer of 2024, but she said she still "worries" about funding her lifestyle since she's a single-salary household.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Coleen Nolan pets including four dogs and three cats

Commenting on the cost of living crisis, Coleen admitted her TV job does not negate her financial worries. "Bills are going up, mortgages have gone up. Just when you think, 'Oh, okay, I can do this,' then something else goes up and you think, 'Oh my God,'" she told Woman's Own.

© Instagram Coleen lives with her daughter Ciara in Staffordshire

"Money that I make literally goes straight out on bills, the mortgage, like everyone, and insurance or whatever.

"So although it looks like, wow, she's got a lovely life, a lovely little farm, and it is lovely, and I know [there are] people a lot worse off, I've still got these worries. Especially at the moment, mine is the only income coming in."

© Instagram The Loose Women star moved into her home in 2024

While she previously confessed she was "proud" of her solo achievements, she added to Closer: "I still lie in bed at night worrying about how I'm going to pay the bills, but it gives me the incentive to work hard, and that's good."

Coleen's heartache

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen and Michael started dating in 2021 and split in 2024

Coleen lives with her daughter Ciara Fensome and her fiancé Max, who have likely been supporting The Nolans star amid her heartache.

The 60-year-old decided to split from supermarket logistics worker Michael for good in December. They had met on Tinder in 2021 but had several brief splits over the past three years.

Coleen said they have decided to remain friends, and she was focusing on renovating her farm in between her busy work schedule.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hea The TV star's sister Linda died on 15 January

She also had a difficult start to 2025 after her sister Linda died on 15 January after being admitted to hospital with double pneumonia.

"I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda," Coleen began in an Instagram tribute. "Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour, and laughter were infectious, and her presence could light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her."

The 'Get Ready' singer continued: "Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts. Love you, Coleen xxx (Colette)."

Coleen's home

© Instagram Coleen has shown off her built-in wardrobes

Coleen has shared a handful of glimpses of her farm, including the long gravel driveway and modern bedrooms inside the main house and the former Airbnb which is now Ciara's home.

"When I moved into my new house over the summer, I didn’t have anywhere to store my clothes and ended up living out of boxes for the first couple of months!" she told her followers, before showing off her daughter's new built-in wardrobes from Hammonds Furniture around a wall-mounted TV.

She had similar pale grey fitted wardrobes and a matching dressing table in her own bedroom. Showing off the results, she wrote: "I absolutely love it."

READ: Coleen Rooney's sweeping staircase at £20m home will divide the nation