7 cat-friendly houseplants that won't cause toxic harm to your pets

If you're a cat owner and are thinking of purchasing some indoor plants to add some greenery to your home, then it's imperative to choose a plant that won't put your beloved pet at risk. Some indoor plants are highly toxic to both cats and dogs, but your cat is more likely to eye up a plant for climbing and nibbling, so it's important to be aware of what is harmful and what is safe. Many plants can cause serious illness in pets if consumed, and nobody wants their furry friend to suffer from an illness or incur a hefty vet bill.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options to go for if you want to have indoor plants in your home that won't put your feline at risk. From the low-maintenance succulent Zebra plant to the pretty 'string of hearts', these plants are the ones to add to your collection.

© Getty Images Rattlesnake plant This is one of my favourite indoor plants because it looks simply gorgeous. The rattlesnake plant has attractive and distinctive wavy-edge leaves with beautiful markings on the green side and a deep burgundy colour on the undersides. According to the Cats Protection charity, this plant is considered safe for your cat. Keep your rattlesnake plant in a bright area of the home but away from direct sunlight, and ensure to keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.



© Getty Images Prayer plant (Calathea orbifolia) Another plant that looks wonderful in any home is the prayer plant, which gets its name from the way the leaves turn in on themselves at night like hands folding into prayer, before awakening in the morning (isn't nature cool?). This plant, specifically the Calathea orbifolia variety, is also considered safe for your feline, and it's pretty easy to look after. Water every eight days or so, but ensure the soil is dry before watering.



© Getty Images Money plant Who says money doesn't grow on trees? While it might not be actual cash, these round coin-like leaves look charming in any home and won't cause your cat any harm if they take a cheeky bite. The money plant, also known as the pancake plant, is low maintenance and do well in areas with bright light and infrequent watering.



© Getty Images Boston fern This lush green plant will certainly add a jungle theme to the home with its distinctive leaves and potential to grow big and bushy. Keep it in a light shaded spot away from the draughts and direct sunlight. It also likes humidity, so keeping it in a bathroom is often recommended, and that'll also mean your cat might be less tempted to play. However, you can rest assured that if they do play, they won't face toxicity.



© Getty Images Zebra plant (Haworthia succulents) Zebra plants of the succulent range are incredibly easy to look after and look wonderful in a little pot on a desk or windowsill. However, it's important not to mistake it for an aloe vera plant as aloe is indeed toxic to cats, so make sure you're buying the correct one. Zebra plants, meanwhile, are harmless to cats.



© Getty Images Crocodile fern (Microsorum crocodyllus) Another plant with wonderfully distinctive leaves and a tropical aesthetic is the crocodile fern with a fascinating crocodile pattern on the leaves' top sides. Keep the soil consistently moist but not soggy, and ensure you fertilise monthly. Otherwise, they're quite easy to care for and won't pose a risk to your cats.

