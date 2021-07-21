Dog paddling pools are trending during the heatwave - this one has over 1000 positive reviews

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The heatwave has officially hit and with temperatures set to soar over the coming weeks, summer has well and truly landed in the UK. Although this might mean bliss for you and your upcoming garden parties, al fresco meals and summer evening soirées, your dog might not be too pleased about the scorching weather.

Heatstroke in dogs is actually pretty common - with the RSPCA once receiving just 330 calls in three months on the issue of people leaving dogs in hot cars. Protect your pooch from heatstroke with a cooling paddling pool so they can escape the heat and cool their paws when they start to feel like a hot dog.

RELATED: How to keep your dog cool this summer

Yaheetech Foldable Pet Pool, £43.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

This foldable pet paddling pool is available on Amazon for less than £60 and it boasts over 1000 five-star reviews. Versatile and durable, this pet-friendly pool comes in a variety of sizes to accommodate different breeds, and it even comes with a scratch-free surface and a complimentary soft-bristle brush to truly pamper your pooch. You'll also receive four extra PVC covers in case of accidental damage. Portable and affordable? Sign us up.

"Product has just arrived this afternoon and it's 24 degrees outside! My 10-month labrador loves it", wrote one happy customer, whilst another wrote: "Easy to set up, you just unfold it and fill it with water and it's very sturdy so will stay up even with the most excitable of dogs."

READ: 5 ways to reduce separation anxiety in dogs after lockdown

MORE: Here are 23 things from Amazon that you need for a heatwave

Allowing your dog to cool off in a paddling pool is not only refreshing for their hot paws and irritated skin but it also provides the ultimate playpen for your excitable four-legged friend.

One customer even revealed: "Overall I'm very happy with this pool and the dogs love it and will be having many doggy pool parties over the summer." Doggy pool parties? We're sold.

Best dog paddling pools to keep your pet cool this summer

Puppy Paddling Pool, from £39.98, Amazon

Cheap and cheerful, this pooch pool is foldable too, and can easily be stored away for next year.

GoStock Dog Pool, £37.99, Amazon

This cold and UV resistant dog pool also comes with a complimentary wet brush, so your furry friend can enjoy a soothing massage - the perfect way to cool off on a summer day.

MORE: 30+ garden party essentials: everything you'll need for outdoor fun

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.