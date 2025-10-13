Monty Don confuses fans with photo of hidden 'dog house' with wife Sarah

Monty Don left fans puzzled after he uploaded a simple photo of a large shed to his Instagram account. However, it wasn't the image that had followers confused, but rather the caption that was attached to the upload. The Gardeners' World host, 70, labelled his garden shed, "The doghouse" in his note alongside the picture - a moniker that sparked debate in the comments section among fans who felt the quaint outhouse deserved to have a better title. The picture was taken in the TV personality's own garden, Longmeadow, at his home in Herefordshire.

The image of the idyllic scene showed a cobbled garden path and a cluster of green apples that had been strewn over the flagstones leading up to the door of the shed. A black bucket containing more apples was left to the side of the path and sat underneath an impressive apple tree whose branches hung lazily over the walkway.

On either side, various plants and shrubbery flanked the path, and a host of rusty coloured flower pots crowded around one side of the shed's double doors. The main event and the focal point of the picture, the shed in question, stood in the background of the snapshot. It featured two grey wooden doors and a roof made from reddish brown slats.

Standing tall, on top of the roof, was a golden dog attached to a black weather dial, which seemed to prompt the shed's given name by Monty. Despite the canine detail, it appeared fans weren't on board, and they made their feelings clear. One commented: "Dog house can sound like someone was naughty. How about the Ned Nest or Canine Cave?"

Another added: "The house of my dreams. A beautiful badge. I really like it", while a third questioned: "Are you in the dog house ?" with a laughing face emoji. "I wouldn't mind being in the dog house if it looked like that," a follower of Monty's joked underneath the picturesque scene.

© Instagram Monty Don's Instagram caption sparked a debate in the comments

A Tudor home and decades of restoration

Monty's garden and home receive regular praise for being utterly stunning. Viewers are no strangers to his garden, Longmeadow, which acts as the backdrop for the BBC show that Monty hosts. The star and his wife, Sarah, first found the historic Tudor hall property with a two-acre abandoned field behind it in 1991.

© Instagram The star broadcasts from his own garden

He told The English Home about the restorations that were needed to make the place inhabitable: "When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation. It took 10 years to finish the initial building work but it has been a privilege and joy to restore."