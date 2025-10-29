Sir Tom Jones' Thames-view apartment was late wife Linda's final wish

Sir Tom Jones, 85, traded LA for London after his wife Linda died, and it turns out that it was all her idea. "Get yourself a flat in London and start again," was Linda's dying wish, Tom confessed to The Independent. So, The Voice coach did exactly that – he sold his home of 19 years, décor and all, and left for a life in the UK capital. The singer has a swanky London apartment that he now calls home, and while it's worlds away from the sprawling mansion he left behind, he's revealed that his late wife Linda "would love it" and that's thanks to the vistas.

The residence overlooks the iconic River Thames and speaking to on Radio 2 to Jo Wiley, Tom said: "So, I got this apartment overlooking the Thames and it's fantastic," joking: "I don't think I'd want to live on the floor anymore!" He explained that he and Linda both grew up in Wales and "always had views" so he concluded that she would "love" the scenic nature of Tom's pad.

© Photo: PA Tom now lives in the UK

It was actually Linda's original intention to return to the UK with her singer husband. "Linda wanted to come back to Britain, she was always homesick," he told the Sunday Mirror in 2018. "Then she got sick, and we couldn't do it. She told me to go back the last week she was alive. She told me to get a flat in London. She would have loved to have come back, but we left it too late."

He added that Linda had decorated the entire home herself, while the time they spent there also meant he didn't feel "comfortable" staying. When he finally managed to sell the house in 2018, he explained that it was the ideal exchange since the buyer was keen to keep the interiors the same. "Apart from the photographs and some artwork, the man who bought it wanted the whole thing, furniture and everything," he said. "This was great for me because I wouldn't have been able to put all that stuff into a flat." As a Homes Editor who has written about celebrity homes for five years, I've seen many stars buy and sell incredible properties, but the story behind Sir Tom Jones's move from LA to London is one of the most poignant.

© Getty Images Tom relocated to London because of Linda's wishes

Prospective buyer for Tom's flat

Tom's flat is being eyed up by a prospective buyer while he's still living in it. Millionaire Charlie Mullins has opened up to the MailOnline about his desire to snap up the property from Tom. Charlie lives below the Welsh star and has visions of turning the two penthouses into one mega property. "Tom Jones lives in the apartment above us currently; we sometimes have chats over the balcony. His place is really nice, so I'm trying to buy it. If it does become available, I'd put stairs in there, to combine the two apartments, you know, for family. It's so good, I want two!" he told the publication.

Tom's former US home

© Express Linda sadly passed away in 2016

The house was an enormous five-bedroom, seven-bathroom building with an outdoor swimming pool and large garden, which Tom purchased for £2.1 million. Inside, it followed a particularly bold design with leopard print rugs throughout, including a stair runner and matching towels and flannels in the bathrooms. Ornaments of giraffes and gazelles in various rooms also added to the animal theme.