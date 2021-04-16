Tom Jones' real reason for leaving LA home after 19 years

Tom Jones lived the high life in LA for 41 years, most of those spent with his beloved wife Linda, who sadly passed away in 2016 after a short battle with lung cancer. He made a surprise return to the UK under Linda's dying wishes, however there is another sweet reason he left his home of 19 years, and that was to be closer to his family.

Speaking to The Sun, Tom explained: "I started looking for flats in London while Linda was still alive but then she got worse and found it was cancer and she said, 'We've left it too late for me, but not for you, Tom'."

He went on to say that he proceeded with the move across the pond "because that's what we planned".

In the same interview, he opened up about feeling supported by his family, and revealed that his son Mark and his grandchildren live close to him.

Tom Jones' wife Linda passed away in 2016

The couple, who met when they were just 12, spent 18 years living together in the same grand property in Los Angeles, and it held a lot of bittersweet memories for Tom. The house was an enormous five-bedroom, seven-bathroom building with an outdoor swimming pool and large garden, which Tom purchased for £2.1million and sold on for £6.5million.

The interiors were opulent with chandeliers and leopard print aplenty and the outside had stunning views stretched across the city and to the hills beyond.

Tom now lives near family in London

The person that ended up buying the iconic residence wanted it with all of the furniture, which worked out well for the singer as he was downsizing to a much smaller home.

"Apart from the photographs and some artwork, the man who bought it wanted the whole thing, furniture and everything," he told The Sunday Mirror. "This was great for me because I wouldn't have been able to put all that stuff into a flat."

Tom has given fans a glimpse into his new garden

Tom's new abode hasn't been seen much, but during a BBC Radio 2 performance he posed in the garden where he had set up a makeshift stage on a decking area.

