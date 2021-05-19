Tom Jones makes surprise confession about US life with late wife Linda The Voice coach Tom now lives in London

Sir Tom Jones lived in America for 44 years before moving back to the UK after his beloved wife Linda passed away, but in a recent interview, Tom revealed the real reason he and Linda chose their first house in the US.

It wasn't the glitz and glamour of the property that lured the couple in, but instead, a touch of sentimentality.

Laura Barton of The Independent reports: "He tells me how when they left the UK to avoid a hike in taxes, they found a red-brick house in Bel-Air, which so reminded Linda of their house on St. George's Hill in Weybridge that they bought it immediately."

Tom and Linda moved to America to save money

This incredible mansion formerly belonged to Dean Martin, and after this, the couple moved to Mulholland Drive, which is where they spent almost two decades together. In the same interview, Tom explains that it was Linda's desire to move as she wanted a property with a view – and she certainly got one.

The house was an enormous five-bedroom, seven-bathroom building with an outdoor swimming pool overlooking an incredible landscape. Tom purchased for £2.1million and inside Linda worked on the décor, opting for leopard print rugs and glamorous accessories.

The singer now lives in London

After Linda's sad death, Tom fulfilled his wife's dying wish and moved back to the UK. Speaking to The Sun, Tom explained: "I started looking for flats in London while Linda was still alive but then she got worse and found it was cancer and she said, 'We've left it too late for me, but not for you, Tom'."

He went on to say that he proceeded with the move across the pond "because that's what we planned".

After selling the couple's dearly loved home for £6.5million, the Welsh singer now lives in London, and his son Mark and his grandchildren live nearby.

