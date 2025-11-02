Meghan Markle reveals first look at 'luxurious' feature at $29m home with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex is famously a homebody, having revealed her skills in cooking, baking, and home decoration in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. However, Meghan Markle showed a never-before-seen corner of the $29 million mansion in Montecito she shares with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on 1 November, with a video on Instagram. Meghan, 44, shared a black and white video in which she can be seen watching the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team secure the World Series victory against the Toronto Blue Jays from the comfort of what appears to be a home cinema.

The room featured several sofas with reclining legs set over two levels and a projector so the couple could watch the game alongside Meghan's close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen. "It's the first full look we've had at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home cinema room, although we did see a glimpse of it during their Netflix docuseries," HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, tells us.

© Instagram Meghan took fans inside her home cinema

"It's a popular choice for A-listers and high-profile homeowners to have their own private movie theatre, and it means date nights for the Sussexes without having to leave their own home. It's just one of the many luxurious features they have at their $29m property in Montecito." Elsewhere in their family home, Meghan and Harry have access to a gym, a private pool, a tennis court, and five-car garage. The video comes after Meghan and Harry attended Game 4 of a World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on October 28.

Keeping their home private

Despite being a vociferous homemaker, former actress Meghan was certain she didn't want her private residence to appear in her at-home-style Netflix show. "I wanted to protect that safe haven," she told People of the decision. "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that's a lot of people to have in your house!"

© Instagram The Duchess of Sussex cooks for her family in the kitchen at her Montecito home

© Archewell The family's Montecito home has plenty of outdoor space

Instead, she filmed the series from a rented farmhouse in Montecito, just miles from her own home. The couple purchased their current home in July 2020, just seven months after they announced they were stepping back from their senior royal duties, which had seen them live at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor since May 2019.