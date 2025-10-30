All the A-listers at the 2025 World Series between LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays – from Prince Harry to Brad Pitt

The 2025 World Series has become a nail-biter with the Toronto Blue Jays up 3-2 against current world champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. After winning two games each, including game three that saw them go into the 18th inning, the Blue Jays took the lead on October 29, 2025, with a 6-1 score inside Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will need to win Game Six to stand any chance of winning the World Series, but the Blue Jays are on a winning streak.

The Jays have not made it to the World Series since 1993, when they won their second consecutive championship. The 32-year drought came to an end after they beat the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have won eight, including in 2024 and 2020.The games have seen fans from across the globe show up to cheer on their teams, along with many famous faces.

Drake, Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy, and Nelly Furtado have been supporting the Jays, while Brad Pitt, Jason Bateman, and even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sat in their Dodgers merch, eating Dodgers dogs. Keep reading for all the A-listers we've spotted across the 2025 World Series, and let us know if we've missed any…

© Getty Images Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a wholesome date night cheering on the home team in matching blue caps during Game Four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Sitting side by side behind home plate, their evening out marked a rare public appearance for the couple. Meghan grew up in Los Angeles, but also has a connection to Toronto, as she liver there for years while shooting Suits.

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Chris Pine and Dax Shephard Pals Chris Pine and Dax Shephard were pictured in the stands with Chris rocking a Dodgers blue ball cap.

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Brad Pitt and bassist Flea Brad, 61, sat beside his pal, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, as they watched Game Four of the fall classic unfold between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brad showed his Dodgers pride in a white, long-sleeved shirt with the team's logo printed across the chest, while Flea wore a purple LA Lakers shirt and a blue Dodgers cap.



© MLB Photos via Getty Images Drake Drake is one of Canada's biggest exports, and so of course he was spotted during Game 1 of the World Series on October, 24. The rapper wore a blue and yellow jacket, with a gold chain featuring Toronto landmark the CN Tower, plus the mascots of the city's teams, the Blue Jays and Raptors).





© Getty Images Maude Apatow and mom Leslie Mann Actress Maude Apatow and her mom Leslie Mann were decked out in Dodgers blue for game five of the 2025 World Series.

© Getty Images Charlize Theron Charlize sat alongside Leslie and Maude, but kept her focus on Game Five



© MLB Photos via Getty Images Annie Murphy Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy joined Michael Imperioli and Brianne Howey in the Capital One suite during Game Two of the 2025 World Series

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Edward Norton and Connie Britton Edward Norton and Connie Britton cheered on the Dodgers from behind home plate during Game Four.



© MLB Photos via Getty Images Nelly Furtado Nelly Furtado was front and center during Game One of the 2025 World Series, cheering on the Blue Jays; Nelly is from Victoria, Canada.





© MLB Photos via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney took Christy Martin as her date for Game Four in Los Angeles; Euphoria actress Sydney stars as Christy in the film of the same name.

