All the A-listers at the 2025 World Series between LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays – from Prince Harry to Brad Pitt
All the A-listers at the 2025 World Series between LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays – from Prince Harry to Brad Pitt

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react during the fifth inning of game four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
The 2025 World Series has become a nail-biter with the Toronto Blue Jays up 3-2 against current world champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. After winning two games each, including game three that saw them go into the 18th inning, the Blue Jays took the lead on October 29, 2025, with a 6-1 score inside Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will need to win Game Six to stand any chance of winning the World Series, but the Blue Jays are on a winning streak.

The Jays have not made it to the World Series since 1993, when they won their second consecutive championship. The 32-year drought came to an end after they beat the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have won eight, including in 2024 and 2020.The games have seen fans from across the globe show up to cheer on their teams, along with many famous faces. 

Drake, Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy, and Nelly Furtado have been supporting the Jays, while Brad Pitt, Jason Bateman, and even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sat in their Dodgers merch, eating Dodgers dogs. Keep reading for all the A-listers we've spotted across the 2025 World Series, and let us know if we've missed any…

Harry and Meghan watch on with baited breath© Getty Images

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a wholesome date night cheering on the home team in matching blue caps during Game Four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. 

Sitting side by side behind home plate, their evening out marked a rare public appearance for the couple.

Meghan grew up in Los Angeles, but also has a connection to Toronto, as she liver there for years while shooting Suits.

Chris Pine and Dax Sheppard pose for a photo in the suite during Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. © MLB Photos via Getty Images

Chris Pine and Dax Shephard

Pals Chris Pine and Dax Shephard were pictured in the stands with Chris rocking a Dodgers blue ball cap.

Brad Pitt and Flea pose for a photo during Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© MLB Photos via Getty Images

Brad Pitt and bassist Flea

Brad, 61, sat beside his pal, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, as they watched Game Four of the fall classic unfold between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Brad showed his Dodgers pride in a white, long-sleeved shirt with the team's logo printed across the chest, while Flea wore a purple LA Lakers shirt and a blue Dodgers cap.


Drake poses for a photo during Game One of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday, October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.© MLB Photos via Getty Images

Drake

Drake is one of Canada's biggest exports, and so of course he was spotted during Game 1 of the World Series on October, 24. 

The rapper wore a  blue and yellow jacket, with a gold chain featuring Toronto landmark the CN Tower, plus the mascots of the city's teams, the Blue Jays and Raptors).



Maude Apatow and Leslie Mann watch game five of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Maude Apatow and mom Leslie Mann

Actress Maude Apatow and her mom Leslie Mann were decked out in Dodgers blue for game five of the 2025 World Series.

Charlize Theron watches during the sixth inning of game five of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Charlize sat alongside Leslie and Maude, but kept her focus on Game Five

Annie Murphy, Michael Imperioli and Brianne Howey pose for a photo in the suite during Game Two of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, October 25, 2025 i© MLB Photos via Getty Images

Annie Murphy

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy joined Michael Imperioli and Brianne Howey in the Capital One suite during Game Two of the 2025 World Series 

Edward Norton and Connie Britton pose for a photo during Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. © MLB Photos via Getty Images

Edward Norton and Connie Britton

Edward Norton and Connie Britton cheered on the Dodgers from behind home plate during Game Four.

Nelly Furtado poses for a photo during Game One of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday, October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images)© MLB Photos via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado was front and center during Game One of the 2025 World Series, cheering on the Blue Jays; Nelly is from Victoria, Canada.



Sydney Sweeney looks on during Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025© MLB Photos via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney took Christy Martin as her date for Game Four in Los Angeles; Euphoria actress Sydney stars as Christy in the film of the same name.

Eric Winter poses for a photo prior to Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Rookie star Eric Winter

The Rookie star Eric Winter surprised his son Dylan with tickets to Game Four.

Read More