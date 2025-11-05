King Charles' team showcase Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's new estate

King Charles, 76, has made the decision to find accommodation for his disgraced brother, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, and reports suggest he will be leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor to live in Norfolk, on the Sandringham estate. Ahead of the big move, which is believed to be taking place in 2026, the team have released a brand-new video of the stunning grounds. The house has 600 acres of gardens and there are 20,000 acres across the estate in total. Take a look at where King Charles' brother will call home…

Text overlaid on top of the clip reads: "Wondering through the royal parkland," and the camera winds through the woods, also revealing a peek at the impressive children's playpark on the estate. The short clip also shows a signpost detailing different trials that users of the estate can choose from. The caption said: "Nothing beats a wander through The Royal Parkland this November. Come and see the season changing as you explore new paths and discover beautiful spots in the woodlands."

© Getty Images Sandringham estate and house has been in the British royal family since 1862

The video was shared on Instagram and Facebook by the team, and the comments on Facebook came thick and fast. "I do [walk] every day, and thoroughly enjoy it with my dogs. It's a privilege to be able to do this and right on my doorstep too," penned one follower, and another added: "One of our favourite walks." A third commented: "Beautiful memories."

What's Sandringham really like?

Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid, has visited nearly all of the royal residences open to the public, and Sandringham Estate is by far the favourite. "It's easy to see why the royal family treasure it so much. There's a sense of peace and quiet here that makes this place feel like a private home," she says. "Inside, I was struck by the intimacy of it all - the family photographs and the beautiful artwork everywhere you look. One of the tour guides even pointed out where King Charles enjoys his morning brew and where he likes to take afternoon tea - the visit really gave me a glimpse into everyday royal life."

© Getty Images Andrew with relocate to the Sandringham estate according to reports

Which property will Andrew live in at Sandringham?

The Sandringham estate is extensive, and there are various properties that I've written about over my five years writing for HELLO!, any of which could become Andrew's new abode. Wood Farm, where Prince Phillip used to like to stay has been noted as being unlikely, but there's also the newly decorated The Folly, the four-bedroom Gardens House, as well as Park House and York Cottage.

© Bav Media The Folly is located on the Sandringham estate and could be a potential home for Andrew

Despite the estate being open to members of the public, it is thought Andrew will keep a low profile when he resides there. HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash noted in her newsletter on The HELLO! Royal Club: "His day-to-day life may not actually look all that different from that at Windsor, given he has been living largely out of the public eye since 2019. Andrew has often been seen out riding in recent years, and that’s something he could easily continue at Sandringham, which is home to the Royal Stud. And as his disastrous Newsnight interview confirmed, he is fond of a 'straightforward shooting weekend', so he will have plenty of opportunity to indulge in that sport on the Norfolk Estate."