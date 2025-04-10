What Queen Elizabeth II's teenage home life really looked like – and more nostalgic royal photos

We love a bit of nostalgia at HELLO! HQ, and there's nothing better than scrolling through archive pictures of the royals. Take a peek inside some of the most amazing regal homes belonging to the Crown Estate and admire the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, King Charles and Prince William in sweet family moments.
1940 at Royal Lodge
Princess Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret were snapped playing a game of cards on the floor of one of the rooms at Royal Lodge. It appears to be one of the upstairs rooms with just treetops visible through the large windows. A telephone was propped on the windowsill, an old landline with a corded receiver, which is an indication of the era. The parquet floors and panelling are retro features that have made it back into fashion and are very on trend now.
1942 at Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II's father King George VI and The Queen Mother were seen in one of the living rooms at Buckingham Palace. While George read papers on the sofa, Elizabeth occupied herself with a game of cards. The sofa has a fringed detail at the bottom, a common look that reigned supreme for many years. Other features like the ornate clock on the mantle and the vintage sideboard are likely to remain at the palace to this very day.
1946 at Buckingham Palace
A special moment was captured with Queen Elizabeth II playing a tune on the grand piano inside Buckingham Palace. The then-princess was homeschooled and according to royalcentral.co.uk, she learnt about maths, history, dancing, art and singing so perhaps piano playing was part of a lesson. A glass-fronted sideboard houses an array of books, and a vintage music stand is positioned next to the royal.
1946 at Windsor Castle
Princess Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret posed alongside their father in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The sisters look so alike in this particular shot, especially wearing similar floral dresses for the summer-time shoot. Life at a royal home wouldn't be complete without a corgi nearby and this one decided to sit down as close as possible for the sweet moment. The wicker outdoor furniture is very unique with the chairs featuring wheels for them to be repositioned easily, and the twee floral cushions are very of the time.
1949 at Buckingham Palace
After the Queen's first-born son Prince Charles was christened, they posed for photos inside Buckingham Palace. The monarch sat on a curved frame chair and positioned herself in front of a grand marble fireplace. The décor doesn't look too dissimilar to what we see inside the grand home today with roaring open fires and patterned carpets.
1965 at Frogmore House
Queen Elizabeth II was pictured here with her husband Prince Philip and their four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The vintage pram is so adorable! The idyllic grounds of the property can be admired in this family photo, including the beautiful pond and striking white façade of the grand building. This is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their wedding reception, and we can see why.
1974 at Balmoral Castle
Balmoral in Scotland has become synonymous with royal holidays. Queen Elizabeth II was keen to spend each summer at the vast castle and have all her family come to stay. In the candid snap, Prince Philip was seen raising a thumbs up while petting one of their pooches and The Queen appeared to be happily reading the paper. The sofa features a green cover, and we do see the royal family still using sofa covers today as a way of reusing older furniture and being able to keep the surface clean.
1983 at Kensington Palace
King Charles and his then-wife Princess Diana looked every inch the doting parents, snuggled into baby Prince William as he sat still for the camera. The retro ditsy wallpaper with border feature is a sign of the times as well as the ruffled lampshade. It's worth noting that frills and ruffles are back in favour, with lots of us harking after the royal look.
