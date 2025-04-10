What Queen Elizabeth II's teenage home life really looked like – and more nostalgic royal photos

Balmoral in Scotland has become synonymous with royal holidays. Queen Elizabeth II was keen to spend each summer at the vast castle and have all her family come to stay. In the candid snap, Prince Philip was seen raising a thumbs up while petting one of their pooches and The Queen appeared to be happily reading the paper. The sofa features a green cover, and we do see the royal family still using sofa covers today as a way of reusing older furniture and being able to keep the surface clean.

