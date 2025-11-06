King Charles showcases 'mesmerising' feature at cherished country home

His Majesty King Charles III isn't short of incredible homes to choose from; he's got his sentimental residence, Clarence House, in London, his cosy Birkhall home in Scotland, and also his impressive country estate, Highgrove, in Gloucestershire. The latter has an award-winning garden that's a hit with visitors, but did you know that there's a rather unexpected animal addition in the grounds? On Wednesday, the Highgrove team shared a series of photos to showcase the gardens and the first image of the collection included a look at Charles' life-like animal structures.

In Orchard Room Meadow, there is a small herd of real-sized elephants, made from wood, which have been there since 2020. The majestic elephants were crafted as part of the Elephant Family organisation's campaign as a symbol for the need for more conservation efforts. The Highgrove website explains: "It's a mesmerising scene that captures the essence of these awe-inspiring animals."

Charles' dog statue

It's not the only animal figure within the grounds, though, as elsewhere, the monarch has a tribute to his late dog, his Jack Russell terrier, Tigga. The willow piece stands proudly within the grass and it was lovingly made by artist Emma Stothard. Writing on her website, Emma says that she was "particularly honoured" to be given the opportunity to "make and personally present to His Majesty The King a large-scale portrait of his beloved Jack Russell dog Tigga".

© Highgrove House 'Tigga' is on display at Highgrove

Queen Elizabeth II's son first bought the property in 1980, and he first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is now where Charles likes to retreat from royal life. He spent a lot of time there after the death of his mother and royal biographer, Robert Hardman, has revealed that the King has an extra special sanctuary at the property. In the book, Charles III, Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."

© PA Images via Getty Images The gardens at Highgrove House are much loved

He goes on to say: "Aside from religious high days and holidays, the King has preferred to worship privately, often at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace. He also had his own 'sanctuary' built in the garden at Highgrove and made of natural cob (clay and straw)." Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Royal Chapel of All Saints, at Royal Lodge, in Windsor

In my five years of working at HELLO!, I've discovered that it's not too unusual for royals to have chapels within the grounds of their homes, Buckingham Palace used to have one before it was destroyed in WWII and Andrew's current home he is being evicted from, Royal Lodge, has its own chapel on site.