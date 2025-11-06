King Charles ploughs on with 2026 home plans amid Andrew drama

With Prince William in Rio for the Earthshot Prize and King Charles handing out honours to the likes of David Beckham, it's business as usual for the royal family this week, despite the media storm surrounding King Charles' brother, the former Duke of York, who is now simply known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Another example of how royal plans are proceeding amid the drama is the announcement of tickets for the summer season at Buckingham Palace that came on Wednesday. The Royal Collection Trust broke the news to the public that they can now buy themselves a pass to tour the regal rooms inside the palace. Keep reading to discover which other tickets are on sale now.

The post included an image of Buckingham Palace on a glorious sunny day and the caption read: "Plan your visit to the royal residences next year! Buckingham Palace will be open 9 July to 27 September 2026 and you can book your tickets now. Tickets are also now available for Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse across 2026. Let us know if you are planning a visit next year?" In just four hours, the post racked up over 900 likes and include comments of excitement about the news. "I would love to," penned one follower and another simply left a row of love heart eye emojis.

Summer visit success

The summer of 2024 was a record-breaking one for the palace, as the annual Sovereign Grant Report revealed. The report explained that "income supplementing the Sovereign Grant increased to £21.5 million, driven by a record year for visitors to Buckingham Palace during the Summer Opening and through special tours of the newly reserviced East Wing, which welcomed 10,735 visitors".

One of the State Rooms that gets opened to visitors is the grand ballroom, and it is where King Charles and Queen Camilla host their most lavish evenings with royals and dignitaries from around the world, so it's important that this room is impeccably designed. Traditionally, the room has been painted cream and gold with a regal red carpet. Of course, there's a huge table in the middle, perfect for hosting large parties.

Andrew to leave Royal Lodge

Andrew's links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have ultimately lead to his downfall, with his brother removing all of his titles and asking him to depart his Windsor residence, Royal Lodge. HELLO! understands that Andrew will move to a property on the Sandringham Estate, and that this is likely to be in early 2026. It is not yet known which property the disgraced royal will live in, but there are plenty of potential options. I've written about royal homes for over five years now and Sandringham is clearly extra special to the family, firstly because it is privately owned by King Charles rather than being part of the Crown Estate but also because it's a magical hub for Christmas fun during the family's annual meet up.

