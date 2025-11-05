Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The grandest royal front doors: King Charles' porch, Prince Harry's archway & more
From Prince William's towering doorway at a palace in London through to King Charles' impressive teal green entrance in Scotland

Image© PA Images via Getty Images
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
We adore seeing inside royal residences, taking a peek at their grand staircases, gilded features and incredible kitchens, but there's one very important area that often gets overlooked – and that's the front door. We've rounded up the times we've managed to get a rare glimpse at the grand entrance ways of royal homes, including Prince William and Princess Kate's giant door at their London base, Kensington Palace, and King Charles' pastel coloured door in Scotland. 

Front door meanings

Colour therapist Suzy Chaizzari teamed up with Quickslide windows and doors to reveal the meaning behind your front door colour. "A front door can give out a special welcome to you, the householder, and your guests. So, the colour you choose for your front door not only reveals who you are but can enhance your well-being and feeling of connection to your home,” explains Suzy. 

"Black means you generally have strong opinions and like to know where you stand with people. It also shows a bold side to you, showing that your home is your fortress that gives you strength to face the challenges of life," whereas, "[green] is representative of loving people who are close to their family. This colour also means that the homeowner feels close to nature and loves their home." Discover which royal has black and which has green...

meghan door

A previous photo of pregnant Meghan reveals their front door

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito front door

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived at the Chateau of Riven Rock in Montecito since 2020, and the $29 million property has an array of impressive features. As well as a mammoth playpark for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, there's an outdoor pool and a wine cellar. And, you guessed it, a show-stopping entrance. The arched doorway features two fairytale wooden doors, and there's a lantern light hanging in the porch area. Giant stone flowerpots flank the door, and the building's exterior is covered with creeping ivy.

cambridges door

The Wales family have a country home in Norfolk

Prince William and Princess Kate's Norfolk front door

During the pandemic, Prince William and Princess Kate were joined by their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In, and the clip showed a look at the incredible entrance to their country retreat, Anmer Hall. The Norfolk property has an old wooden doorway with a red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants also sits to the side of the door. So gorgeous!

prince william door

Kensington Palace has an impressive entrance

Prince William and Princess Kate's London front door

During the Obamas' trip to the UK in 2016, they paid a visit to Kensington Palace, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales (who were then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge). The exterior of the famous residence is simply stunning and features a huge black door with white steps leading up to it. There are also three huge lights adding to the grandeur.

2 prince charles camilla front door birkhall© Photo: Instagram

Charles has a pastel door at his Scottish property

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Birkhall front door

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Birkhall front door was revealed during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020/2021 when the couple showed support to key workers by clapping. Their Scottish property has a sage green wooden door with two glass panels, and wooden panelling with bench seats on either side. It's so sweet!

Sandringham House© Getty Images

The entrance at Sandringham is traditional

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Sandringham front door

As is commonplace for many royal residences, Sandringham has an impressive stone porch, which makes it stand out. In the porch hangs a large spherical light, and beyond that is the arched doorway.

queen balmoral door

Balmoral Castle has a welcoming entrance

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Balmoral front door

King Charles' Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, was covered in snow one winter, and a gorgeous photograph was shared of the huge wooden front door on the official Instagram account. Fans loved the traditional entrance and comments like, "So beautiful," and: "Lovely photo," were left underneath the image.

prince edward door

Edward and his family pictured outside their home

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's Surrey front door

 

Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, largely keep their Surrey residence, Bagshot Park, out of the limelight, but we have had a glimpse of the entrance to their home. Seen in a picture alongside both of their children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, the family home has a white door frame, red bricks and climbing plants.

zara tindall door

Mike and Zara have a gorgeous green door

Zara and Mike Tindall's Gloucestershire front door

Mike and Zara Tindall revealed their pretty front door at their private home on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate when they clapped for the amazing NHS staff. Their doorway is so stylish, yet it still has a real country feel, in keeping with the surroundings. 

king willem queen maxima door

Check out the modern entrance for the Dutch royals

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's front door

The doorstep of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands's residence, Palace Huis ten Bosch, is as grand as they come! Featuring steps, large lanterns and a mesmerising glass doorway with stone walls, it's like something out of a fairytale.

prince sverre door

Nothing says royal like a red door

Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway and Princess Mette Marit of Norway's front door

The Norwegian royal family photographed outside their home at Skaugum Farm in 2018. The striking red colour makes it very regal indeed.

