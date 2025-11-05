The grandest royal front doors: King Charles' porch, Prince Harry's archway & more

We adore seeing inside royal residences, taking a peek at their grand staircases, gilded features and incredible kitchens, but there's one very important area that often gets overlooked – and that's the front door. We've rounded up the times we've managed to get a rare glimpse at the grand entrance ways of royal homes, including Prince William and Princess Kate's giant door at their London base, Kensington Palace, and King Charles' pastel coloured door in Scotland.

Front door meanings

Colour therapist Suzy Chaizzari teamed up with Quickslide windows and doors to reveal the meaning behind your front door colour. "A front door can give out a special welcome to you, the householder, and your guests. So, the colour you choose for your front door not only reveals who you are but can enhance your well-being and feeling of connection to your home,” explains Suzy.

"Black means you generally have strong opinions and like to know where you stand with people. It also shows a bold side to you, showing that your home is your fortress that gives you strength to face the challenges of life," whereas, "[green] is representative of loving people who are close to their family. This colour also means that the homeowner feels close to nature and loves their home." Discover which royal has black and which has green...

A previous photo of pregnant Meghan reveals their front door Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito front door The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived at the Chateau of Riven Rock in Montecito since 2020, and the $29 million property has an array of impressive features. As well as a mammoth playpark for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, there's an outdoor pool and a wine cellar. And, you guessed it, a show-stopping entrance. The arched doorway features two fairytale wooden doors, and there's a lantern light hanging in the porch area. Giant stone flowerpots flank the door, and the building's exterior is covered with creeping ivy.



The Wales family have a country home in Norfolk Prince William and Princess Kate's Norfolk front door During the pandemic, Prince William and Princess Kate were joined by their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In, and the clip showed a look at the incredible entrance to their country retreat, Anmer Hall. The Norfolk property has an old wooden doorway with a red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants also sits to the side of the door. So gorgeous!



Kensington Palace has an impressive entrance Prince William and Princess Kate's London front door During the Obamas' trip to the UK in 2016, they paid a visit to Kensington Palace, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales (who were then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge). The exterior of the famous residence is simply stunning and features a huge black door with white steps leading up to it. There are also three huge lights adding to the grandeur.



© Photo: Instagram Charles has a pastel door at his Scottish property King Charles and Queen Camilla's Birkhall front door King Charles and Queen Camilla's Birkhall front door was revealed during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020/2021 when the couple showed support to key workers by clapping. Their Scottish property has a sage green wooden door with two glass panels, and wooden panelling with bench seats on either side. It's so sweet!



© Getty Images The entrance at Sandringham is traditional King Charles and Queen Camilla's Sandringham front door As is commonplace for many royal residences, Sandringham has an impressive stone porch, which makes it stand out. In the porch hangs a large spherical light, and beyond that is the arched doorway.



Balmoral Castle has a welcoming entrance King Charles and Queen Camilla's Balmoral front door King Charles' Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, was covered in snow one winter, and a gorgeous photograph was shared of the huge wooden front door on the official Instagram account. Fans loved the traditional entrance and comments like, "So beautiful," and: "Lovely photo," were left underneath the image.



Edward and his family pictured outside their home Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's Surrey front door Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, largely keep their Surrey residence, Bagshot Park, out of the limelight, but we have had a glimpse of the entrance to their home. Seen in a picture alongside both of their children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, the family home has a white door frame, red bricks and climbing plants.

Mike and Zara have a gorgeous green door Zara and Mike Tindall's Gloucestershire front door Mike and Zara Tindall revealed their pretty front door at their private home on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate when they clapped for the amazing NHS staff. Their doorway is so stylish, yet it still has a real country feel, in keeping with the surroundings.

Check out the modern entrance for the Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's front door The doorstep of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands's residence, Palace Huis ten Bosch, is as grand as they come! Featuring steps, large lanterns and a mesmerising glass doorway with stone walls, it's like something out of a fairytale.

