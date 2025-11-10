What can I feed robins in winter? The dangerous foods to avoid

While the blistering, icy cold is a great excuse to hunker down and hibernate inside with a cosy blanket, a fire, and a cup of steaming hot tea, for our friends in the garden, cooler temperatures bring a plethora of challenges - especially when it comes to finding food. Frozen ground, wet rain and other harsh weather conditions make it harder than ever for robins to source anything of sustenance during the winter months. As we fill our houses with the spirit of Christmas, we can do a little that would mean a lot to robins by giving them a helping hand in our gardens.

What do robins eat in the wild?

Typically, the little red-breasted songbird enjoys a varied diet of protein, fruit and nuts. According to the Woodland Trust, Their preferred meat is usually insects, especially beetles, mealworms, and suet. Hopping around the garden, if you look closely, you may catch a glimpse of a little robin ducking its head to scoop up a worm from the grass or spot it flying off with its bounty.

When they can't get their beaks on anything that wriggles or scuttles, they will usually choose to chow down on whatever fruit is available to them, including the likes of raisins. Next in line, nuts and seeds will do the trick too, as they enjoy a crunch on crushed peanuts and sunflower hearts.

© Getty Images Robins can eat fruit, nuts and seeds in the winter

With this in mind, it's easy to see why colder, darker conditions pose challenges for hungry robins. Natural foraging becomes increasingly difficult as their main food sources either burrow deep into the soil or run to hibernate. On top of a scarce supply, frozen ground and snow cover make access to food near impossible as the robins can't get their beaks into the soil, while dark afternoons and evenings cut off their ability to spot their food on the move.

While insects are no longer an option, robins need to switch their focus and diet to berries and fruits that grow through the cold months. Despite this solution, limited supplies mean greater competition for the birds who are now fighting off other starved animals for the sweet winter fruit, seeds and nuts.

What are the best foods for robins in winter?

As the ground freezes and insects rush to hibernate, robins struggle to find food, so offering them a helping hand in the garden can be a lifeline. It's a good idea to focus their diet on berries and fruits, as those are the food sources that are naturally available to them in the wild. Therefore, in order to help, you can leave out berries, chopped fruit, mealworms, and suet in a place where they are likely to spot it.

Scatter some on the ground to mimic natural foraging, and place others on a bird table or feeder to encourage different feeding behaviours so the robin stays alert through the difficult months. Even though the weather is frightfully cold, robins will still need to drink and bathe in water, so leaving out regular sources of fresh water is a big help. However, you'll need to be mindful of the drop in temperature and to prevent freezing, break the ice in bird baths or use a heated bird bath to keep the supply readily available.

© Getty Images Their preferred food is worms and beetles but the winter makes it hard to forage for the proteins

What foods should robins avoid?

While there's plenty robins can eat, there are some very clear no-gos when it comes to feeding this type of bird. Robins should never be fed salty foods like bacon, crisps, or salted nuts, as salt can be harmful to small birds. Bread isn't ideal as it is lacking in nutrients and can fill them up without giving them the energy they need. Dried fruits such as raisins or sultanas should only be given in moderation and never left out where pets can reach them, as they are toxic to dogs.

How to feed robins safely

There are a variety of ways to help robins feed during the winter months. Robins prefer to feed close to the ground, so putting out ground trays or low bird tables in your garden is a great way to encourage a safe environment for the animals. Better yet, place them in sheltered spots that protect them from wind and predators. It's good to note that robins are highly territorial and often prefer to feed alone rather than share space with other birds, so spacing out the feeders is vital. It is also important to keep feeding areas clean and dry to prevent the risk of disease.

© Getty Images Robins need plenty of water to drink and bath during the cold months

Seasonal feeding tips from the experts

As the seasons change, so do the needs of our garden co-habitants. During winter, robins especially need high-energy foods to help maintain their body heat. Jon Carter, from the British Trust for Ornithology advised: "To provide a natural food supply to Robins, as well as other birds that eat ground-dwelling insects and soil invertebrates, simply leave a patch of your garden wild and undisturbed, with good ground cover. It is a good idea to plant native plant species that will attract insects and other small creatures, in order to provide a natural food supply."

He also noted: "Clean fresh water is critical to garden birds’ survival. Feeder and bird-bath hygiene is essential – to reduce the risk of disease transmission between garden birds, but also to prevent moulds etc from building up in uneaten foods."