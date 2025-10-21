12 chemical-free cleaning hacks that leave your home sparkling and your surfaces safe

Looking for some handy, sustainable cleaning hacks? Some stains seem impossible to remove, especially on delicate surfaces that can't withstand harsh chemicals, and no matter how hard you scrub there's some residue that resists. But what you may not realise is that you don't always need special cleaning products to make these messes disappear. Hot water, steam and even ice can be more effective tools than you might imagine if you know exactly how to use them.

Not only will you save money, but you'll also be helping the environment - so using water and ice is really is a cleaning win-win.

Here I'm going to give you the how-to for a dozen clever solutions for cleaning your home without a single drop of chemicals. These tricks are effective, eco-friendly, and won't damage the floors, tiles, decor or furniture in your home. Let's get started!

Cleaning without products

1/ 12 © Getty Images/iStockphoto Safely remove spilled candle wax from hard surfaces like tables or floors Remove melted candle wax with ice If you've been burning your favourite candles, and find that drops of hot wax have dripped onto a table or your hardwood floors, don't panic. Your first impulse may be to scrape the wax off while it's still hot, but don't - it could damage the surface. Instead, put some ice cubes in a plastic bag and apply it directly to the wax for a few minutes. This makes the hot wax cool and harden. Then, use a plastic spatula (or a card) to gently lift the stuck piece of wax in one piece, without scratching the surface or leaving waxy residue behind. Finally, wipe with a dry cloth to restore the natural shine. This trick also works to remove wax from fabric, although it will probably leave behind waxy residue. So after removing the wax, wash the fabric as you normally would to remove any stain left behind.

2/ 12 © Getty Images/iStockphoto Removing tough, baked-on grease from your oven doesn't have to be a chore Steam clean baked-on oven grease with a pan of hot water Steam cleaning is an effective, chemical-free way to remove baked-on grease from your oven. To do it, simply place a pan of water in the oven, heat the oven to 100°C (212°F) for 30 minutes, and let the steam loosen the grime. Once the oven has cooled, you can easily wipe away the softened grease with a damp cloth.

3/ 12 © Getty Images To remove gum, use a simple and effective ice method Eliminate chewing gum from carpets or upholstery with ice If you've ever had to clean up chewing gum that's stuck to a carpet or sofa, you already know how hard it is to remove without ruining your rug or furniture. But don't worry - ice is coming to the rescue. Apply an ice cube directly to the gum for about five minutes until it's completely hard. Once it has hardened, you can easily scrape it off using a spoon or a dull spatula without damaging the fabric or needing harsh chemicals.

4/ 12 © Getty Images Heat and moisture will soften the limescale buildup, making it easy to wipe away Steam your bathroom mirror Steam is an excellent way to clean glass surfaces that accumulate limescale, like bathroom mirrors and shower screens. If you have a handheld steam cleaner, simply direct the steam over the glass surface. But if you don't have one, there's a second option. Place a pot of very hot water near the mirror or shower screen. The steam from the water will have the same effect, causing the limescale to loosen. After either method, wipe the surface with a clean, dry microfibre cloth using circular motions. This will remove the loosened residue and leave the glass sparkling clean and streak-free.

5/ 12 © iStock The boiling water hack is apt for metal pipes with minor clogs Clear pipes with boiling water When the kitchen sink doesn't drain well or the bathroom drain smells bad, your first impulse may be to grab a powerful chemical drain cleaner. But if you have metal pipes, boiling water might be enough. Boil water in a kettle or pot and slowly, and carefully, pour the water directly into the drain. The heat will help dissolve things like soap scum, grease and other soft buildups that cause slow drains. For tougher clogs, you can repeat the process. This trick is simple, economical and much more gentle on your pipes (and the environment!) than a conventional drain cleaner.

6/ 12 © Getty Images/iStockphoto Washing curtains can be a hassle, but you can refresh them right where they hang using the power of steam Refresh your curtains without taking them down Taking down curtains just to wash and iron them is so time consuming and tedious. So don't bother, and use steam instead. Using a garment steamer or a vertical iron, gently pass the steam a few inches from the fabric. The steam will penetrate the fibres, removing odours, reducing dust and smoothing out wrinkles, leaving your curtains looking clean and freshly-ironed.



7/ 12 © Getty Images/iStockphoto Coffee grinders build up residue on the blades that can affect the flavour of your coffee Clean your coffee grinder with ice Ice cubes are a great way to clean the tough residue from your coffee grinder's blades. An effective trick is to add a handful of ice cubes (and a little dry rice for an even better result) to the grinder. Pulse for a few seconds. As the ice breaks, it scrapes and loosens built-up coffee residue. Afterward, just wipe the inside of the grinder dry with a paper towel.

8/ 12 © Getty Images It's easy to get frustrated with hard-to-remove labels Peel off sticky labels with the power of steam Have a bottle, jar or other new item with a stubborn label? Instead of rubbing and creating a sticky mess, you can use steam (whether from a steam cleaner or holding the item over a pot of boiling water for a few seconds) to effortlessly remove adhesive labels. The heat from the steam quickly penetrates the label and softens the glue underneath. Once the glue has softened, you can peel the label off in one piece, leaving no sticky residue behind. This method is especially useful if you like to reuse glass jars and containers.

9/ 12 © The White Company Hot water is a gentle and effective way to keep your cutlery looking its best Restore the shine to cutlery and stainless steel Over time, daily use and exposure to food residue or hard water can cause stainless steel cutlery to lose its natural shine but there's an easy, chemical-free way to clean it. Fill a container with very hot water and submerge your stainless steel cutlery for a few minutes. The heat from the water will help loosen any stuck-on food particles and mineral deposits. Remove the cutlery and immediately rub each piece with a clean, dry microfibre cloth to buff and restore shine.

10/ 12 © Amazon Blending ice helps to dislodge stubborn, hidden food residue from the blades Clean your blender or mixer blades with ice A few ice cubes can help deep clean the blades of small appliances such as blenders or mixers. Just blend ice cubes and a small amount of water. The hard ice will scrape away stuck-on debris and residue from the blades.



11/ 12 © Getty Images/iStockphoto You'll need a steam cleaner for this cleaning trick Clean tile grout with steam Grout on kitchen or bathroom tiles often traps dirt, mould and soap scum, making it look dark and dingy even with frequent cleaning. By using a steam cleaner with a fine nozzle, you can direct a concentrated blast of heat and steam directly into the grout lines, loosening the embedded grime without the need for harsh chemicals or intense scrubbing. After steaming, simply wipe the area with a clean cloth to remove the loosened dirt.