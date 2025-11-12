Nick Mohammed forced to leave behind 'little flat' with wife and kids following Ted Lasso

After first skyrocketing to fame thanks to his two-time Emmy Award-winning role as Nathan Shelley in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Nick Mohammed continued to capture the hearts of the nation on this year's season of Celebrity Traitors, where he made it all the way to the final alongside fellow Faithfuls, Joe Marler and David Olusoga, before eventually losing to the Traitors. Though he started off as a quieter player, he became more vocal as the games continued, being part of the team that managed to successfully expose Jonathan Ross.

Fortunately, the 45-year-old's life off-screen with his three children and university sweetheart, Becca, is much more relaxed than the high stakes of the hit BBC competition show, in part thanks to his home in a leafy neighbourhood of South London.

© Instagram Nick Mohammed, David Olusoga, Alan Carr, Joe Marler and Cat Burns were finalists on Celebrity Traitors

For the most part, Nick keeps his personal life private: he has spoken about meeting Becca, and, on very few occasions, shared some details about his children: a nine-year-old son, a seven-year-old son, and a toddler girl. As someone who frequently covers celebrity homes on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I've seen that he doesn't frequently give his fans a glimpse inside his home.

In a clip shared to Instagram before the finale of Celebrity Traitors in early November, Nick showed himself playing the violin in his living room, where fans caught a glimpse of his rustic coffee table, a rustic fireplace, a beige rug, and a small cupboard with a gorgeous-looking monstera plant sitting on top.

Nick Mohammed lived in Richmond while filming Ted Lasso

While he doesn't show much of his home, Nick has often spoken about his experience of having lived in Richmond while filming his hit comedy Ted Lasso. In an interview with The Guardian in July 2023, he shared: "I already lived in Richmond [where the show is filmed] when I went to the casting for Ted Lasso.

"I've always jogged over Richmond Bridge," he continued. "Now I'm sure it looks as if I'm trying to get spotted or that I've somehow turned into my character. People come up to me every day. I've never been part of a show that has such mass appeal."

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Nick Mohammed and the cast of Ted Lasso in a photocall the show's third season

During an interview with Josh Widdicombe on BBC Radio 2, he explained that the family has moved "slightly out of Richmond", after he and his wife first moved to a "little flat" in 2014 before they had children. He continued: "We were probably going to have to move at some point, but it did just look like I was hanging around Richmond to get spotted, but we did just live there."

For an interview with NME in April 2023, he met with the journalist in a cafe-bar next to his local cinema near his home in a leafy suburban neighbourhood just up the road from his old place in Richmond. After the interview, he was joined by his wife and three kids for a hot chocolate, showing that he's taking a more relaxed attitude And since 2023, he's only got more famous!