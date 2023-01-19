All we know about season three of Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis will be back for more episodes of the Apple TV+ show

Ted Lasso recently shared some first-look images for the third season of the award-winning comedy and they have made us so excited for its return! The photos in question see lead actor and titular character Jason Sudeikis have a faceoff with assistant Nathan 'Nate' Shelley (Nick Mohammed) while Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) watches on from the background.

Season three is thought to be the final instalment of the heartwarming comedy, so when is it out? And what will it be about? Here's all you need to know…

When is Ted Lasso season three out?

There's not yet a definitive date for when fans can expect new episodes to drop on Apple TV+. But the streaming giant has said that new episodes will be available to watch in the spring. Here's hoping for a March release! We'll keep you posted with a confirmed date.

Who will star in season three of Ted Lasso?

As stated, leading star Jason Sudeikis will return as AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso. The American actor has received high praise for his portrayal of the adorable football fanatic, and we can't wait to see him come back!

A first look at season three was released on Thursday

Other fan favorites set to reprise their roles include Hannah Waddingham as AFC Richmond owner, Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones and Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley.

Fans can also look forward to meeting new characters as it was recently revealed that Jodi Balfour had joined the cast. Not much is known about the new character, but we can't wait to find out.

What will season three of Ted Lasso be about?

Season three of Ted Lasso will no doubt pick up where season two left off which saw the football team back in premier league and competing for their first title win in years.

Meanwhile, judging by the first-look photos, it'll also resume the storyline between Ted and Nate after the latter decided to leave AFC Richmond to head to West Ham.

