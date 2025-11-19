Watch: Victoria Beckham's strict house rule accidentally revealed by son Cruz

Cruz Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of him duetting with his mother, Victoria Beckham, singing her iconic hit, Viva Forever. He played a guitar and sang while his fashion icon mum joined in, and husband Sir David Beckham, who was behind the lens, even added a hint of vocals even though he couldn't be seen on screen.

If, like many fans, you were busy being bowled over by the collaboration, appreciating the harmonised vocals, you may have missed the house rule Victoria enforced while it was being filmed. During the sing-along, their pet pooches were roaming the space, and one of the dogs must have jumped up onto the sofa where Victoria was sitting because she could be heard firmly saying: "Get down." See the clip above.

© Instagram The Beckhams have polished interiors at home

Having seen glimpses inside their very impressive abode it is no wonder Victoria does not want paw prints all over the soft furnishings. Her sofa appears to be velour and that would make for tricky cleaning if it were to get a stain on.

Problems with pets at home

As a resident celebrity homes specialist, I can safely say the A-list are divided when it comes to their doggies. Some pet owners like Ariana Grande, Ben Fogle and Amanda Seyfried like to snuggle up with their dogs at nighttime in bed, however, others believe that's a big no-no. Kevin Hart says absolutely no dogs in the bed, claiming: "It's not sanitary," but his fellow actor pal, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, says he would allow a dog in his bed, he said in an interview for Scary Mommy.

Ben Fogle's dogs rule the roost

The Beckhams' dogs could actually be costing them big time at home, according to market research. In fact, pet owners in the UK are hit with £1.23 billion in repairs each year as reported by insurance trade body, ABI.

Kate Devine, insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket, told Property Reporter: "A challenge faced by both first-time and experienced dog owners is the destruction of furniture and other household items. While you can try and minimise the risks, it isn’t always possible to eliminate all damage. No matter their age, we recommend that you check your home insurance policy to ensure you are covered for any accidental damage caused by your pets. Without adequate cover, you may find yourself paying hundreds of pounds for repairs."

© Getty Images Do you allow your pets on the sofa?

It's worth checking your policy covers accidental damage when using a insurance comparison tool like MoneySuperMarket, Compare the Market, USwitch or Go Compare.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham pose for photo in their huge dining hall at their Cotswolds farmhouse

The Beckhams' £31 million London townhouse is located in the affluent suburb of Holland Park, which is where Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams also live. The family also have a country retreat in Chipping Norton, where they love to escape on weekends. This sprawling estate was featured on Victoria's Netflix documentary recently. They paid £6 million at the time for the residence and have since invested millions to renovate the place. The family also has a Miami base for when they are stateside, so quite the property portfolio!