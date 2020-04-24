A week at home in lockdown with David and Victoria Beckham The Beckhams have shared everything from Victoria's birthday to #ClappingForOurCarers

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been self-isolating with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper (their eldest son Brooklyn is in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz) at their luxury home in the Cotswolds, and the couple have shared almost everything they have been doing lockdown. Take a look…

Baking

Loading the player...

WATCH: David and Beckham make their first cake in lockdown

On day three of lockdown, Victoria took to Instagram to share what happened when her and David attempted to make their first cake during lockdown together: a lemon drizzle. David was on cooking duty with Victoria filming and cleaning, and the finished product was, in Victoria's words, "a success".

Home schooling

Victoria taught Harper maths using a virtual tutorial

Following school closures in the UK, Victoria and David were left to home school their children including eight-year-old daughter Harper. Victoria shared an insight into her method on Instagram with a shot of a maths lesson on an iPad.

SEE: Celebrities share a look at their inventive home schooling set-ups

Exercising

The Beckhams have been doing their best to keep fit during lockdown, with David taking his fans on a run, and Victoria sharing a look at their home gym where Romeo was seen running on a treadmill. Most recently, Victoria revealed that the family enjoyed a bike ride around their grounds on her 46th birthday.

Cooking

Loading the player...

WATCH: David injures himself while cooking

Victoria and David have both been using lockdown as a time to perfect their culinary skills. Victoria documented David's attempt at making a beef ragu rigatoni from Hello Fresh (but things didn't quite go to plan when David cut his finger and Harper had to come to the rescue), while Victoria has also been treating the family to chocolate fondues after David found the fondue set when cleaning out the garage, and Harper has been helping Victoria make pizzas using their outdoor pizza oven.

Hairdressing

Cruz dyed the tips of his hair pink

Cruz Beckham revealed that he had dyed his hair pink with the help of mum Victoria and unveiled the new look on Instagram. Meanwhile, David decided to shave all of his hair off, and is now sporting a buzz cut.

Enjoying the home cinema

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper works as an usher in the Beckhams' home cinema

Naturally, the Beckhams have their own home cinema at their property in the Cotswolds, and Victoria shared a video of the family watching Bohemian Rhapsody complete with Harper taking on the role of usher.

Victoria's birthday

Victoria celebrated her birthday in lockdown

When Victoria turned 46, the family first enjoyed a bike ride, then the fashion designer hosted a live DJ set with DJ Fat Tony and celebrated with the whole family. Victoria asked family and friends to donate to charity The Children's Society for her big day.

Getting creative

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper customises Victoria's sunglasses

Being a parent means keeping their children entertained, and Victoria has been teaching daughter Harper what she knows best: fashion design. She shared a video of Harper customising Victoria's sunglasses, featuring a selection of rainbow stickers around the frames.

Painting rainbows for the NHS

Harper painted a rainbow for the NHS

Harper joined the Rainbow Trail campaign by painting a rainbow for the NHS. "Harper, this is so pretty," said Victoria on Instagram. "Can you tell me what it is?". Harper replied: "I did this with mummy to celebrate the NHS."

Clapping for our carers

Every Thursday, David and Victoria Beckham show their appreciation for the NHS by clapping from their doorstep for the frontline workers currently battling coronavirus. "Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19♥️ #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," David wrote on Instagram.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.