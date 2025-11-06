Sir David Beckham risks 'serious injuries' at home hours after knighthood honour

Sir David Beckham was seen darting from danger in a home video shared by his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham as he got very close to an exploding firework on Bonfire Night at their London home. The family reside in Holland Park, and decided to use their patio area in the garden as a place for a small fireworks display. The footballing star was seen lighting a firework in a plant pot then standing back behind an outdoor table, but then he returned to the lit firework only to get a fright when it exploded even more, causing him to scarper. Watch the full video above.

Victoria shared the clip to her 33.2 million followers on Instagram and wrote the word "careful" on top of it. Clearly not deterred by the incident, the next slides showed him back close to the fireworks while they blazed in front of him. The video allowed us to get a good look at the Beckham garden as well as the back of their house. The outdoor space is an impressive size considering the building is in central London. The property has a balcony on the first floor, and through the window, a glimpse of their kitchen can be seen.

© Getty Images David was knighted for his services to sport

© Alamy Sir David Beckham is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles

This family celebration came just hours after the England legend received his long-awaited knighthood on Tuesday. The 50-year-old received the knighthood for services to sport and charity and comes after a 14-year wait, with David first being put forward for the honour in 2011. " I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour," David told his online fans, as part of a longer message where he concluded: "Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this…I love you all so much and Thank You @theroyalfamily."

Firework safety

While Bonfire Night may be over, the use of fireworks often continues now until the big finale on New Year's Eve. So, we've gathered essential advice from experts about how to stay safe while lighting fireworks – and how not to do a David Beckham!

The safety charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) points out that "human error remains the primary factor in over 75 per cent of firework-related incidents." They urge that you should "never return to a firework after lighting" and that's exactly what David did in the video.

© Getty Images Firework safety is very important

Helen Rolph, home insurance expert at insurance comparison platform, Quotezone said: "Autumn is full of festivities, from fireworks to bonfires and sparklers, and households hosting garden parties with barbecues and firepits – all of which can be dangerous if not organised properly, so it’s essential to be well prepared. Damage to property or serious injuries can occur even from just a small garden gathering if you aren’t following safety measures and planning ahead.

As well as the person lighting the fireworks, Helen advises: "A responsible adult should be kept in charge, with a bucket of water or hosepipe nearby in case of an emergency." She also has advice on what to do with fireworks once they are finished. "Fireworks and sparklers that have successfully gone off should be soaked in water overnight to ensure there is no chance of them setting anything alight. If your fireworks have misfired or are no longer wanted, then submerge them in water for 48 hours before disposal."

Did you know that there are laws around the times you can set off fireworks in the UK? The Government website reads: "You must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except for Bonfire Night, when the cut off is midnight, New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am."