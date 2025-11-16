Cruz Beckham has driving licence revoked – 12 days after dad Sir David is knighted

Cruz Beckham has had his driving licence revoked after receiving his second speeding ticket within two years of passing his driving test, it has been reported. The third son of David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham is understood to have committed the driving offence that led to the loss of his licence on 2 September, with the budding singer taking to Instagram to reveal he had "just got done for doing 24 in a 20".

He added: "Games gone. Myself, I feel very safe," quoting the 2025 Wes Anderson film The Phoenician Scheme, starring Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton,Tom Hanks, andScarlett Johansson. Cruz was caught doing 24 in a 20 zone. Many UK towns are lowering limits to 20 mph, particularly around schools and residential areas. Drivers should be hyper-aware of these zones, as a 4 mph difference can still trigger a penalty and loss of license. Added to this, a luxury car owner with a revoked license faces exponentially higher insurance premiums upon re-testing, making the financial implications greater.

© Getty Images Cruz Beckham has had his driving licence revoked

It comes after Cruz passed his test in September 2023 and took to Instagram to share photos from a celebratory trip through the McDonald's drive-thru. "Well done mate, love you x," his father wrote on social media at the time. Since then, Cruz has invested in a number of flash motors, including a £150,000 black Porsche 911, a Land Rover and a 1980s Mercedes.

© Instagram Cruz passed his driving test in 2023

Repercussions of Cruz's speeding explained

According to the GOV.UK website, within 14 days of the car being caught speeding, the driver will be sent a: Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP), which tells them that an alleged speeding offence has occurred and that a prosecution is being considered, and a Section 172 notice, which must be returned within 28 days, informing the police who was driving the car.

If the driver pleads guilty, they have to pay a £100 fine and have three points added to their licence, unless they are given the option to attend a speed awareness course. The driver has to go to court if they plead not guilty. If the driver, as in Cruz's case, is still within two years of passing their driving test, their driving licence will be withdrawn if they build up six or more penalty points.

Family celebration

The news comes less than two weeks after the family got together for a special celebration as King Charles knighted Cruz's former England football captain dad at Windsor Castle on 4 November. Along with his mother, brother Romeo Beckham, 23, and sister Harper Beckham, 14, Cruz joined his father at the castle on the day and featured in a photo shared by his older brother afterwards. "No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx. Congrats, Sir Dad," Romeo joked on Instagram.

© Alamy Sir David Beckham was made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles

Cruz was also a part of his father's moving social media address after having received the honour for his services to charity and sport. "To my beautiful children, who I am so proud of, and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much," David penned.

Following the investiture at Windsor Castle, the Beckhams, minus their youngest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, who reportedly has been embroiled in a feud with his family all year, headed back to London to enjoy an after-party at close friend Gordon Ramsay's Michelin-starred restaurant in Chelsea.