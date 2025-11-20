King Charles' team backtrack on mistake amid home closure

His Majesty King Charles III's team were forced to make a swift amendment to the Balmoral Castle website on Thursday after a typo was set live. Originally, a banner across the top of the site read: "The grounds, gift shop and restaurant will open to the public from 1100 until 1600 on Thursday 19 November," but within a couple of hours it was changed to the correct date, Thursday 20 November. With many updates to make on a daily basis, it's no wonder sometimes a typo slips through the net. Later, the notice had to be changed once again, to inform the public that the property was then closed due to snow.

Adverse weather in Scotland

This error came hours after the beloved Scottish residence was first forced to close its doors early due to adverse weather. There was disruption across Aberdeenshire on Wednesday due to snowfall, and the decision was swiftly made by the estate management to shut down the facilities earlier than usual. On Thursday, a post was set live in the early afternoon to inform people that the castle had to once again close due to the weather.

Having worked for HELLO! for five years now, and written about all of the royal residences, I can confirm that this is not an unusual occurrence. The safety of visitors is always prioritised and there have been many storms that have caused royal homes to close over the years. Not only snow, but also high winds and dangerous floods.

The temporary closure of the historic grounds and exhibitions at the castle may have disappointed a few members of the public, but online fans were just enthralled by the wonderful snowy snap that was shared on Wednesday.

The post read: "Due to wintry weather conditions, Balmoral will be closing to the public earlier than usual today. Last entry will be at 2pm, and all visitors must leave by 3pm. Take care and stay safe."

"Amazing! Can’t wait to be there in December," commented one fan, and: "Oh Wow! Missed this by a fortnight. Would so love to be tucked up cosy by the fire watching the snow through the windows. Absolutely beautiful," added another. One lucky visitor shared their experience: "We were there today, and the castle and grounds were beautiful in the snow. A red squirrel [was] seen in the woodland and a robin sat with us as we ate our lunch outside the restaurant."

Christmas fun

On Sunday 21 December, Balmoral will put on a festive treat. The website explains: "Join us to create Christmas magic for this festive season. Tuck into a delicious Christmas Turkey lunch (booking required), prepared by our talented chefs whilst enjoying Christmas carols sung by Albacappella, an award-winning female a cappella chorus based in Aberdeenshire. Then come and say hello to Santa’s favourite helpers… Reindeer!" Plus, they still have spaces at their two wreath-making workshops taking place next week.

Christmas at Highgrove

The season has kicked off at Highgrove, with the team there decorating all corners of King Charles' private residence. Think giant bows, endless garlands, and no end of twinkling lights. The royal family are certainly getting into the Christmas spirit!