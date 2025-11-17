King Charles's cheeky 5-word quip to Prince William and Princess Kate's engagement - watch

It's been 15 years since the engagement between Prince William and his long-term university girlfriend, Kate Middleton, was announced to the world – and then Prince Charles had the best reaction to the news.

The announcement came via Clarence House on 16 November 2010, which stated: "The Prince of Wales [Charles] is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince William to Miss Catherine Middleton. The wedding will take place in the spring or summer of 2011, in London. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya."

The beaming bride and groom-to-be then appeared for a photocall and TV interview at the State Apartments within St James's Palace, with Kate wearing a blue Issa London wrap dress to match her sapphire engagement ring.

Prince Charles stepped out for a public engagement at his Poundbury model village in Dorset on the same day as the news was announced, and naturally, the media asked for his reaction to the news. The future King at the time said: "Obviously thrilled," before quipping: "They've been practising long enough." Watch above.

© Getty Images William and Kate on their wedding day

William and Kate tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, which was watched by 17.6 million viewers in the UK alone. The beautiful bride wore a satin and lace gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, with the diamond Cartier Halo tiara loaned to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II. William donned the Irish Guards regiment's full-dress uniform, complete with scarlet tunic.

Where did Prince William propose?

During a private holiday in Kenya in October 2010, Prince William finally proposed to Kate with his late mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Asked about the proposal in an interview with Tom Bradby, William said: "We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time really. We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn't a massively big surprise. I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and I proposed.

Kate responded: "It was very romantic. There's a true romantic in there."

© Getty William proposed with his mother Princess Diana's diamond and sapphire ring

William added: "I'd been planning it for a while but as any guy out there will know it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going. I was planning it and then it just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful at the time. I had done a little bit of planning to show my romantic side."

Speculation that the pair had got engaged mounted after they attended the wedding of William's close friend, Harry Meade, to Rosie Bradford, in Northleach near Cheltenham in late October 2010. The couple walked side-by-side, sharing a few giggles as they arrived at the church ceremony, whereas previously when attending any of their friends' weddings, they had either arrived separately or snuck in via a back door.