King Charles decks the halls at private home – see 'magical' makeover

In the words of Noddy Holder, "It's Christmas!" Well, it certainly is in King Charles' book as the halls have already been decked at his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove. On Wednesday, a video was shared on the property's Instagram feed, and it was a tour of the house's incredible festive decorations.

The clip showed the team prepping the mantle, hanging giant bows outside and adding twinkling garlands all around. The footage also revealed an impressive Christmas tree packed with baubles and lights. Watch the clip above.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles' beloved Highgrove House

The caption read: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Highgrove! Our festive events at Highgrove Gardens start today, and we’ve been busy decorating to help get you in the Christmas spirit. Some spaces remain for our Christmas workshops and events - experience the magic of Highgrove during the festive season and book your spot at the link in bio."

"It looks wonderful! So festive and magical," penned one follower, and: "Well done... such beautiful festive decorations," added another. A third simply wrote: "Beautiful."

Festive magic at other royal residences

© Instagram The Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse decked out last year

Today marks the day that Christmas will arrive at Palace of Holyroodhouse, the royal home at the start of Edinburgh’s iconic Royal Mile. As well as impressive trees, there will be an incredible festive table laid out in all its glory with a silver service.

A week later, Windsor Castle will join in the festive fun. From 27 November until 5 January 2026, members of the public will be able to soak up their world-class Christmas decorations. Plus, for the very first time, the shop at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Goodies will include sweet treats and fine wines through to festive gift wrap and luxury hampers.

Christmas for Princess Kate and family

The Prince and Princess of Wales are embarking on a "fresh start" at Forest Lodge, and they are set to celebrate their first Christmas there, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their eight-bed home is located within Great Windsor Park, and the park is set to launch their Christmas tree shop next week - ideal for the family to get their tree. They will be able to choose from the Norway Spruce, Nordmann Fir or Blue Spruce.

How to keep your Christmas tree alive for longer

If the family do choose to select their tree early, they may need top tips on how to keep the tree alive, to last until Christmas. As Homes Editor, I've picked up an array of tips over the years, and what I've found effective is keeping it away from the radiator and keeping an eye on the water levels in the base.

© Getty Images Take the appropriate steps to keep your Christmas tree thriving

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have previously purchased a Pines and Needles Christmas tree back in 2016, and the director of the company, Veronika Kusak, explains. "Treat a Christmas tree in the same way you would with cut flowers - trim the end, put it in water and don't put it next to a radiator!"