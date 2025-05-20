Shirlie and Martin Kemp's 'picture perfect' garden looks like a postcard

Roman Kemp's parents, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, often show off their stunning garden on their home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9, but the most recent snaps prove just how much their outdoor space resembles a pretty postcard.

Fans of Shirlie and Martin even dubbed the space "picture perfect" after the former 1980s pop stars shared a photo of them sitting on their front porch surrounded by colourful hydrangeas.

"Feeling an extra floral vibe this week," wrote Shirlie, who was wearing a pretty blue tea dress adorned with dainty flowers, the perfect ensemble for the photo session.

One person wrote in response: "Picture perfect garden and couple! Your garden pictures are an inspiration to me," as another agreed: "Beautiful garden. Perfect picture of a beautiful couple, your hydrangeas are lovely just like you and Martin."

A third added: "Beautiful couple, beautiful house and beautiful garden. All full of love."

Shirlie Kemp, who is married to former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin, is so proud of the work they have achieved in their garden at home

Shirlie Kemp looks back at progress in 'derelict' garden

Shirlie, who rose to fame as a backing dancer for Wham! before becoming one half of the pop duo, Pepsi & Shirlie, was feeling nostalgic recently and shared how proud she was of the fantastic progress she and Martin have made in their garden.

There are parts of the enormous outdoor area that Shirlie has transformed completely, and others that were "beyond" repair.

One part of their garden that has changed dramatically is the vegetable growing area in their garden

Posting a video of what one part of her garden looked like before the hard graft, the mother-of-two wrote in the caption: "Can you believe the transformation of this field, with its derelict green house that was beyond trying to save and also sitting under huge trees so there was no point in restoring it."

She added: "Next year I'm hoping to add a [new] greenhouse to really feel that whole gardening experience and of course more flower beds as you can never have enough flowers."

The former Pepsi & Shirlie popstar described one corner of her home as "dull" before it received a glow-up

Shirlie's blooming 'before and after' transformation

Meanwhile, Shirlie proudly showed off another milestone in her garden after transforming what she described as a "dull corner" by their garden gate.

The 'before' photo showed that the area was mostly mud on the ground and lacking in colour and greenery. The 'after' shot looked sensational and was bursting with pink and purple flowers.

The 'after' photo is stunningly pretty

Explaining her method in the caption, she wrote: "Last year this corner was a dull dark space (swipe to see before).

"[It's] a passageway that gets used all the time, so it was important for me to transform because it's the first and last thing you see when going in and out of the garden."