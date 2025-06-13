Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie's second living room at private cottage
Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie's second living room at private cottage
Martin and Shirlie Kemp stand side by side wearing matching denim in front of a tree in their garden at home© Instagram

Martin Kemp's second living room at private cottage with wife Shirlie

The Spandau Ballet star and more famous names are on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie live in a stunningly beautiful Victorian home that they renovated themselves with sheer grit, determination and plenty of style.

Their impressive house project has been ongoing since they bought the property in 2021, and fans have been following the redesign journey on their Instagram @maisonnumber9.

However, that's not the only place to get a glimpse of their pretty house since the Spandau Ballet star and his grown-up son, Roman, film Celebrity Gogglebox from the comfort of their living room.

Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp with their dog at the gorgeous home© Instagram
Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp with their dog in the garden of their gorgeous home

Martin Kemp's second living room where he films with son Roman

Martin and Roman, who are Celebrity Gogglebox regulars, film the episodes in Martin and Shirlie's living area in their cottage building, an outhouse they also repurposed when they moved in, which is separate from their main home.

Click through the gallery to see their pretty lounge and some more Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms…

Martin and Roman Kemp sitting on grey sofa with their kitchen and lounge area in the background© Channel 4

Martin and Roman Kemp

The father-son duo critiques the week's TV from the comfort of their sofa, which looks so comfy. 

The dark grey multiple-seat sofa is covered with fluffy cushions, and in front, they have a coffee table where they can place snacks and drinks for their box-watching.

Shirlie and Martin's cottage is the perfect area for hosting their grown-up kids and other guests when they visit as the lounge blends seamlessly into the kitchen area.

Behind the sitting area where Martin and Roman film is the large white marble island, which has been beautifully decorated with flowers and a chic cake stand. 

The lounge also leads directly upstairs, where there are extra bedrooms and bathrooms for their guests to use.

Shirlie Kemp showed off her cottage's stunning kitchen© Instagram

In this previous photo shared by Shirlie of the cottage, we get a good look at the kitchen area that leads directly to the lounge. Their second kitchen looks totally different to the main home's kitchen area, which is pristine white with porcelain tiles and plenty of daylight.

The cottage kitchen, however, boasts more of a rustic feel. The cabinets are a stone colour with light brown laminated flooring. 

Shirlie has also placed a runner rug alongside the walkway behind the island, adding some tactile comfort to the area.

Jane McDonald and her friend Sue on Celebrity Gogglebox© Channel 4

Jane McDonald

Meanwhile, Jane McDonald and her close friend Sue Sheehan are also favourites on the show and film Gogglebox episodes from Jane's home in West Yorkshire.

The singer and former Loose Women panellist has kept a fairly neutral theme but has added plenty of her own sparkle and style in many ways. 

Behind the sofa sits a large, cream piano – a nod to Jane's showbiz and musical credentials – and in the corner are two corner units with gorgeous flowers and reed diffusers.

Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay siting on grey leather sofa with kitchen in the background© Channel 4

Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay

TV stars Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay have brilliant banter on the show. 

The duo film from Paddy's house in Cheshire said to be worth £6.5 million. 

The lounge area looks super chic. Paddy and Vernon sit on grey leather sofa with a black coffee table in front of them, decorated with ornaments, books and snacks. 

In the background, we get a glimpse of their open-plan kitchen and sitting area which matches the theme perfectly with slate-grey cabinets and a marble-topped island.

Rylan Clark and mum Linda© Instagram

Rylan Clark and mum, Linda

Rylan and his mum Linda film at the BBC Radio 2 broadcaster's home in Essex and the dark interiors are super stylish.

The former X Factor star and his mum sit on a velvet sofa with the modern kitchen in the background, which features gold light hangings, plenty of glass vases and two wine coolers.

Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan sitting side by side on a cream sofa with coffee table in front of them© Channel 4

Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe

Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe have been on Celebrity Gogglebox for a few series, so have become firm favourites over the years. 

The hilarious duo, both known for their stand-up comedy routines, film at former I'm a Celeb star Babatunde's home in London and his lounge is so stylish.

The comedian's home features a large L-shaped cream sofa with yellow and purple cushions. We can also see the huge fireplace on the wall behind, as well as the large grey built-in bookcase that's been decorated with vases and candles.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne smiling while cuddling on a cream sofa at home© Channel 4

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne

Football pundit Alex Scott and popstar Jess Glynne are a new addition to Celebrity Gogglebox. The couple films from their home in West London and we love how botanical their lounge is.

A large fig-leaf plant is placed directly behind the cream sofa, as well as a huge bouquet of indoor flowers.

Beattie Edmonson and Jennifer Saunders sitting next to each other smiling© Channel 4

Jennifer Saunders and Beattie Edmonson

Comedy legend and Ab Fab icon Jennifer Saunders appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her grown-up daughter, Beattie Edmonson, whom she shares with her fellow comedy legend husband, Adrian.

The mother-daughter duo sit on individual chesterfield-style chairs with gorgeous interiors in the background, including large vases and a freestanding lantern. 

