Those who have been following Shirlie and Martin Kemp's renovation journey will know that it's been a labour of love for the husband and wife.

The pair – who are best known for their popstar careers in the 1980s, Shirlie with Wham! and Pepsi & Shirlie, and Martin with Spandau Ballet – bought an enormous Victorian property in 2021 and have been converting it ever since.

Not only has the main building been a major project for the couple, but the sprawling outdoor area has taken "years" for them to transform, with Shirlie admitting that there's still more to be done before it becomes her dream vision.

Despite the former Wham! dancer, 62, revealing that she'll always be working on the garden, the work they have achieved in three years is incredible.

Click through the gallery to marvel at Shirlie and Martin's hard work and see the best photos of their stunning fairytale garden…

Shirlie and Martin Kemp's romantic garden that took years to transform

1/ 8 © Instagram Hard work pays off Shirlie shares many updates over on her Instagram account, @maisionnumber9, which she created dedicated to sharing content on their renovation journey. This photo sees Shirlie standing in the garden of their separate cottage area. The mother-of-two explained how she was pleased with the progress she'd made, but revealed that she's reminding herself that a vision can take time to achieve. "This is looking so much nicer. As I keep telling myself it takes years to create a beautiful garden. The aim is for the pathway to be an abundant journey of smell and colour."

2/ 8 © Instagram Cottage garden – after This gorgeous image shows the amount of work they've put into the garden which is immediately outside their cottage. Before the transformation, the area consisted of a lawn with stepping stones towards the building with little shrubbery and flowers in the area. However, it now looks completely different. Shirlie and Martin have laid larger slabs of patio towards the main building making it easier underfoot and lined the pretty stone walkway with plenty of different flowers and bushes. Further along the path towards the cottage, Shirlie has also placed large pot plants on the grass and on the wall of the building, adding even more texture and colour.

3/ 8 © Instagram Acres of land This photo shows just how vast the area at Martin and Shirlie's home is. The lawn is enormous and looks as if it goes on forever. The garden area is surrounded by a wooden fence and a pebble walkway dividing two separate lawn areas. They're also lucky enough to have tennis courts at home.

4/ 8 © Instagram Al fresco dining When the British weather occasionally allows, Martin and Shirlie no doubt love dining al fresco and they have the perfect places to do so. This part of their garden is so sweet and looks totally secluded from other parts of the outdoor space. The pair have placed some sun loungers right next to a white wooden table and chair set with a sun parasol.

5/ 8 © Instagram 'Piglet' pergola Another fantastic place for Shirlie and Martin to spend time is their outhouse they've named 'Piglet'. The area is used by the pair as a studio and is stylishly rustic and clad in wood. The building – which was originally a pig shed before the Kemps worked their magic – also has a pergola attached with a seating area, BBQ and a fire pit.

6/ 8 © Instagram 'Derelict' greenhouse Shirlie and Martin are not immune to facing some troubles when taking on a big renovation. The pair candidly admitted that a "derelict" greenhouse at their home was beyond saving, as much as they tried to convert it into something useful. Shirlie said: "Although we have achieved most of the things that needed repairing and restoring, the broken greenhouse was one thing that I wasn't able to tick off the list! "There's always things you wish you had done differently, and I so wish I could have restored this as I have always wanted a greenhouse, but it was actually positioned so close to the trees that it's quite dangerous and that's the reason it became derelict in the first place."

7/ 8 © Instagram Allotment Given they have such a large garden, it makes sense for Martin and Shirlie to dedicate an area to an allotment so they can grow their own crops. The pair have shown glimpses of them growing vegetables and fruit, including tomatoes, potatoes and beans.



8/ 8 © Instagram Winter Wonderland We've seen plenty of the back garden, but what about the front? This rare look at their driveway and front garden at their Victorian home shows how secluded the home is, giving them plenty of space and privacy. Shirlie shared this video at the height of winter and the garden looks beautiful in the snow.

