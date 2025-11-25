Meghan Markle's secret New York base to protect her 'safe haven'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has made no secret about her love for her sprawling Montecito mansion where she lives with her husband and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, she has often used different properties for work purposes including a nearby rental for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. And now, it's been revealed that she even pulls in favours from friends to use their homes for work…

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the journalist wrote: "We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,' even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house."

© Photo: Getty Images Harry and Meghan have a property in NY they can use

Although images were not shot in the property, further details about the interiors were mentioned in the piece – and it sounds rather luxurious! "We try to decide where we will have our talk: downstairs in the kitchen, with its oak countertops and view of the patio, or upstairs. She gestures toward the second floor of the house, which is accessed via a glass elevator in the living room."

Privacy for Meghan

It's not surprising Megan prefers to hold her meetings somewhere private, considering the media storm when she attends a public place. Speaking about choosing to film her Netflix show in a rental property, she defended her decision, citing family reasons.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan's rental kitchen

"I wanted to protect that safe haven," she told People. "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments - putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that's a lot of people to have in your house!"

© Instagram The Duchess of Sussex's kitchen at her own Montecito home

Staying at Tyler Perry's house

In a bid for maximum privacy, she and her husband, along with their young son Archie, even stayed at a celebrity's home when they first moved to the US. They used Tyler Perry's $18 million home as a private refuge amid their stateside relocation, despite having never met him before. Tyler reached out to the couple and offered his place as a sanctuary. He said: "My house is safe, and I'll make sure you have security. Take your time."

© Photo: Netflix The couple celebrated Archie's first birthday at Tyler Perry's home

Harry and Meghan's Montecito home

© @meghan Meghan Markle shared a glorious picture of her garden

Harry and Meghan's bedroom terrace

The couple purchased their current home in July 2020, just seven months after their decision to step back from senior royal duties. Now, they have cemented a life stateside together and adore their incredible home. In my time as HELLO!'s homes editor, we've seen a fair few looks at the outstanding property and its luxurious features. It has an array of highlights, including a massive outdoor playpark for the children, an underground wine cellar, a games room and the most impressive outdoor space. The family enjoy spending time outside, playing football, picking flowers and tending to the vegetable patch. It's a wholesome life so we can see why they love it!