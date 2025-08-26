I watched every episode of Meghan Markle's Netflix show so you don't have to - and these are the 5 must-see moments from season 2

If you've been waiting for season 2 of Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan then you are in luck! The whole series is now live on Netflix, so it's time to get ready for a mammoth binge-watch. In fact, that's exactly what I've been doing for the past five hours, watching all the episodes back to back so that I can give you the heads up on the best moments (from the perspective of a very experienced and passionate royal watcher) and to share a taster of the much-anticipated second season of the Duchess of Sussex's labour of love.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX With Love, Meghan. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 203 of With Love, Meghan

One thing to note is that the episodes were filmed last year, at the same time as season 1, something given away by the fact that her beloved dog Guy features in six of the eight episodes. Very sadly, Guy passed away shortly before Christmas 2024. So this means that the two series flow directly into one another. If you loved the first one, then get ready to love this.

Here are my highlights and the five moments you absolutely must watch. Grab a big bowl of homemade popcorn (flower-sprinkled, of course) and settle down for a big viewing session.

Chrissy Teigen forgets her kids' birthdates

Episode two belongs to Chrissy Teigen, and what a show it is! Chrissy brings her husband John Legend as her backstage support. "Oh," Meghan says, surprised, "I would have told H to come!" (Damn!)

© Instagram Chrissy Teigen's tattoo of her family's birthdays

But honestly, we didn't need anyone else: Chrissy carries the 37 minutes. Their craft project, pressed-flower necklaces from their kids' birth months, delivers one of the season's funniest moments. Chrissy has to check the tattoo on her left arm to remember her kids' birthdates, can't read her son Myles', and turns to John for help. Meghan's face makes this a top five moment. We also learn Archie and Lili "really, really" want a cat (in addition to two dogs and chickens).

Meghan gets personal about Archie and Lili

Episode three with Tan France is another highlight. Meghan shines here, perhaps because the episode centres on kids; both she and Tan have two young children. She remains confident, even when Tan jokes that her flower petals are "the gayest sh*t I have seen in a long time" and when she gets called a "grandma" after admitting that "one of the things I miss most about the UK is Magic FM."

Tan France jokes about Meghan Markle's flower sprinkles

Meghan also gets personal: describing family breakfasts that they have "most mornings," sharing her children's favourite colours, and confessing Archie, six, is "the most tender sweet child of all time." She recalls always wanting to be a mum and that "it's even better than I expected it" to be, while revealing Harry said "I love you" first. Another top five pick.

Harry's unexpected tastes revealed

Episode four, with cook and writer Samin Nosrat, reveals some tidbits about the Duke of Sussex. We learn Harry doesn't like cinnamon (arguably less shocking than his trailer-revealed dislike of lobsters). We also discover that Archie and Lili love passionfruit and that Meghan was made to eat a lot of dates while pregnant by her ayurvedic doctor. She reflects on her love of nature: "Nature is incredible," she says, while explaining how herbs/flowers grow near each other for specific reasons.

Prince Harry made just one visit to Meghan's set, the day Clare Smyth filmed her episode

Unseen wedding photos - a must-see moment

Episode six features Clare Smyth, the three-Michelin-star chef behind the Sussexes' wedding dinner and, as we discover, their first anniversary meal in a "very old chapel." Meghan shares new wedding photos, and we learn Clare created a fried chicken recipe for their after-party, which is now an off-menu item at Core. "Oh my god, I love that we created something off menu," Meghan says, shocked. "If that's my claim to fame, I'm thrilled."

Meghan Markle shared a new picture from her and Harry's wedding reception

Meghan talks midlife for the first time

Episode seven is more low-key, featuring Meghan's close friend Heather Dorak. We discover Meghan's travel musts (silk pillowcases, three family photos, fabric softener sheets) and how their friendship has evolved over the years. A standout moment is Meghan calling her 40s "awesome."

As HELLO! is a big advocate of reframing the conversation around midlife, it's refreshing to hear her take on ageing - how fun it is for her and Heather to relax into their skin and bodies as they gain confidence and worldly experience.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan with best friend Heather Dorak in episode 207 of With Love, Meghan

Complete guest list

Throughout the series, Meghan invites the following guests to partake in conversation, creation and crafty projects: Chrissy Teigen, Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Daniel Martin, David Chang, Heather Dorak, Jamie Kern Lima, Jay Shetty, José Andrés, Radhi Devlukia, Samin Nosrat and Tan France.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan cooking with Clare Smyth in episode 206 of With Love, Meghan

My must-watch episodes

Apart from the moments I've highlighted, I strongly recommend you watch episode five with guests Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia. But it's actually Radhi Devlukia who steals the show.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan and chef José Andrés

And don't miss the last episode with chef José Andrés. I really think Meghan leaves the best 'til last. Maybe it's because, like me, he's from northern Spain, or because of our shared love of seafood, sea urchins, a good leg of ham, cheese, and dare I say it, our humour. Meghan clearly enjoyed it and it leaves you wanting more. Season three, anyone?