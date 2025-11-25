Prince Edward leaves behind royal home with wife Sophie for special 'honour'

Prince Edward loves his Surrey home, Bagshot Park, which he shares with his wife Duchess Sophie and two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, but his duties called, and he's been away from home now for more than a week.

The royal landed in Nigeria seven days ago to embark on a royal tour, which was only revealed upon arrival. On Sunday, he arrived in Ghana, continuing his travels for a two-day visit.

© AFP via Getty Images Prince Edward greets local authorities as he arrives at New Era Girls Senior Secondary School in Lagos

In his welcome address in Ghana, Edward said: "I am honoured to be with you and to echo your remarks on how we can continue our relationship as two countries for our common prosperity, and to impact the youth of the future to take on common roles as we move forward."

The visit is amount retaining commonwealth links and supporting the countries in a range of different areas. British High Commissioner Christian Rogg said the visit "celebrates the strong relationship between the UK and Ghana and recognises collaboration in education, climate action, and innovation."

It is believed he will return to the UK today. The royal diary explains that the Duke of Edinburgh will "visit Reading School for their 900th anniversary celebrations in Erleigh Road in Reading" on 28 November, so he will definitely be back in the UK by then.

Sophie's travels

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh during her visit to South and Central America

Edward's wife, Duchess Sophie, has been busy with her own important engagements. Earlier this month, she completed a two-week visit to Central and South America on behalf of the royal family. She visited Peru, Panama, Guatemala and Belize during her travels.

As Global Ambassador for The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, Sophie attended the Divino Niño vision centre to hear about the clinic's services in treating glaucoma and pterygium. The mother of two took up the ambassador role following her personal experience with her daughter's rare eye condition. Lady Louise was born with a rare eye condition called esotropia, which caused one eye to turn inwards. She underwent two surgical procedures to correct her sight as a child.

What is Bagshot Park like?

© Getty Images Bagshot Park is located in Surrey

Bagshot Park is an expansive property that is set within 51 acres of land and is rumoured to have a whopping 120 rooms. Edward and Sophie have lived in this gigantic residence for over 25 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999.

It is believed Edward originally signed a 50-year lease, but then the couple chose to extend the lease for another 150 years, hence why it is often called their forever home.

As it is a private home and not open for royal fans to visit, we rarely get to look inside, however, during the coronavirus pandemic, we were able to see corners of their plush pad.

© Photo: Getty Images Edward's home office

For example, Edward previously shared a look at his private home office as he officially opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Bristol during the pandemic. It features a wall-to-ceiling wooden bookshelf with several trinkets and framed photos, and is designed with carved wooden walls.