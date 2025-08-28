Duchess Sophie reveals divisive home rule with Prince Edward and two kids

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have a large family home at Bagshot Park, where they have privately raised their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex. While royal fans very rarely get to see inside their house, given that it is not open to public tours such as Sandringham House and Windsor Castle, they got a rare insight into their private life away from the spotlight. And like any household, it appears as though Sophie and Edward have their own unique home rules that not everyone will agree with.

Back in 2021, the couple were pictured inside their Grade II-listed, 120-room residence, which sits on 51 acres of land located in Windsor Great Park, near the Prince and Princess of Wales' current home, Adelaide Cottage.

Etiquette with dogs at home

© Getty Images Aerial shot of Bagshot Park where Edward and Sophie live

While King Charles' brother Edward cuddled one of their pet dogs in his arms as he stood next to his smiling wife, their other dog stood on the sofa, determined to be part of the family photo. In a second snap, the Duke perched on the sofa arm while both dogs stood on the seat next to him, proving this was not a one-off occurrence. This may come as a shock to some people, who maintain that dogs should not be allowed on soft furnishings such as beds and couches.

According to a recent nationwide survey of 2,000 British families by furniture retailer DFS, 88 per cent agree that the family pooch should be allowed to snuggle up on the sofa. This was ranked number one for modern sofa etiquette, followed by the unspoken rules of no shoes on the sofa (33 per cent), and no talking when a show is on (29 per cent).

Kellie Wyles, Head of Upholstery at DFS, said: "It's clear from the research that the sofa is often the heart of the home, so it’s no surprise that we have a series of do's and don'ts when it comes to etiquette."

The relaxed attitude to their dogs at home shows how down-to-earth Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are, despite their high-ranking royal status.

Bagshot Park

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The conservatory at Bagshot Park

The Tudor Gothic-style building has been the home to Edward and Sophie since 1999, when it was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II for their wedding. Estimated to be worth around £30 million should it be listed on the open market, it features a light and airy conservatory, an Indian-style Billiards room that took two whole years to decorate, a private lake and several stables.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has shared peeks inside her home via video calls

Sophie previously opened up about how they loved being located close to family, particularly when Edward's late mother and father were staying at Windsor Castle. In a past interview with Sky News, Duchess Sophie explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."