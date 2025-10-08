Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's forever home Bagshot Park they keep out of the spotlight

Prince Edward and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey alongside their son James, Earl of Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor (when she's visiting from her studies at the University of St Andrews). The expansive property is set within 51 acres of land and is rumoured to have a whopping 120 rooms. Edward and Sophie have lived in this whopping residence for over 25 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999.

It is believed Edward originally signed a 50-year lease, but then the couple chose to extend the lease for another 150 years, making it their forever home. It would have cost £5 million to secure the longer lease, and the property itself is reported to be worth a staggering £3 million if it were listed on the open market. From their modern kitchen to their incredible billiards room, take a look inside…

© Photo: Getty Images The property has been rebuilt Bagshot Park's history It was originally a series of small lodges, designed for King Charles I, before being demolished in 1877. Two years later in 1879, the home was rebuilt with approximately 120 rooms. The Grade II-listed building is now one of the most impressive royal residences. It is off limited to members of the public and acts as a private home for Edward, his wife, and children.



© Getty Images The 51 acres include stables and a lake Bagshot Park's grounds The grounds are equally as impressive, with a private lake and several stables set within 51 acres. We got a look at the outside of the property when Edward, Sophie and their children joined the #ClapForOurCarers at their home. They could be seen standing outside a set of glass doors, with a climbing plant growing up the brick wall in the background.

The conservatory the perfect space Edward and Sophie's conservatory On a very rare occasion, the King's brother allowed press into the family home, revealing their stunning light-drenched conservatory with views of their pristine lawns. It features terracotta brick walls and inside there is a dining table and house plants.



The Prince has a space to work from home Prince Edward's home office Prince Edward previously shared a look at his private home office as he officially opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Bristol during the pandemic. It features a wall-to-ceiling wooden bookshelf, with several trinkets and framed photos, and is designed with carved wooden walls.



The royal was seen with beautiful cabinets behind her Duchess Sophie's workspace When Duchess Sophie joined a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance, she did so from a modern room inside the house. The mother-of-two sat in a corner of the space, alongside open shelving with a telephone and a selection of vases and ornaments on display. It appears to have a classic dark navy scheme, with glass-fronted cabinets behind the Duchess showing some of their fine china, including an assortment of teapots and teacups and saucers on glass shelving.



The amazing wooden panels took years to make Edward and Sophie's billiards room We got a look inside the grandest room in the family home when Sophie released a video of herself at work. The former billiards room features carved wooden walls with enormous double doors and brass handles, as well as two glass side tables. This room has a fascinating backstory, as the Indian-style wooden panels took two years to make. Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught, was once gifted the house as a wedding present from his mother, Queen Victoria, and during a tour of India, he felt inspired to update its interiors and thus the idea was born.



© X/Twitter Sophie got stuck into baking at home Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's kitchen Sophie revealed more of the kitchen than ever before as she filmed herself baking scones one day. It showed sage green walls, chic white cupboards and coordinating white marble worktops. A fairly modern space for such a traditional building.



