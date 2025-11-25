Prince William and Princess Kate's 'magical' evening out on their doorstep

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently moved into their 'forever home,' Forest Lodge, relocating from the nearby Adelaide Cottage. As they are set to mark their first Christmas at the property, along with three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, there are a number of festive events right on their doorstep.

I've previously revealed that the family has a Christmas tree shop just moments from their house, but did you know there's also an exciting light trail that the children will love?

Great Windsor Park Illuminated is a light trail which runs from 14 November to 3 January for those all ages to enjoy the spectacle. Their Instagram page shows that it’s been running there since 2021. The show includes a magical train, huge reindeers and the word 'Windsor' glowing in enormous letters.

Fans adore the event and have shared their love for it on Instagram, penning: "Highlight of our festive season," and: "So, so magical". A third was keen to book tickets: "This looks so good! I need to go this year!"

It's unknown whether the Wales family would be looking to attend such a public event but it is the sort of thing that would be ideal to entertain the age range of children they have, and they've attended a similar thing in the past.

William, Kate and their children walked through the annual Luminate festive light trail in the grounds of the Sandringham estate in 2020 – although the visit sparked controversy at the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The family were forced to explain how they did not break the ‘rule of six’ when appearing to go alongside Prince Edward and his family. It was clarified the families had separate time slots.

HELLO!'s Digital Content Director, Andrea Caamaño, has two children, and she rates a light trail as fun for all the family. "Light trails are incredibly fun for children, and it's always proven to be the one time they can walk and walk without a single complaint. I do them with my family every Christmas, and it’s always such a special and joyous evening," she says.

William and Kate's new home

Forest Lodge served as the official residence for the Deputy Ranger of the Windsor Home Park estate until 1937. When it was announced that William and Kate would be moving in, two families who lived in cottages nearby were asked to vacate. They were offered similar accommodations elsewhere on the estate. Plus, the property underwent renovations. In June, planning applications were lodged with the local council documenting a proposal for minor external renovations, as well as minor and internal alterations. It is believed the royals footed the bill for these renovations and they will also be paying market rent for the home.

The house has eight bedrooms, double the size of their former cottage, which only had four. With plenty of space, this has been dubbed their 'forever home'. The family certainly seem happy with staying in the Windsor area, says Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent. She said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements. Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

I've written about royal homes for five years now, and what has become clear is that the royal family will reveal how much or as little as they want of their private residences. Prince William prefers to keep his family home under wraps and even uses alternative residences for his video links from home. Case in point being when he recorded from inside Windsor Castle.