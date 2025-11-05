Are Prince William and Princess Kate going for wow-factor 'museum' decor at new family home?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are embracing a fresh start at their new property, Forest Lodge, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family have left behind the bad memories of Adelaide Cottage and are now focusing on making new happy memories in their impressive eight-bedroom residence. Ahead of their arrival, which was just days ago, they had a mammoth team working on renovations inside and out. While we have not seen the décor inside, and we are unlikely to have many looks due to the family seeking privacy, we do have a few clues about what kind of interior design they could have chosen. Do these comments from William's brother, Prince Harry, drop a major hint about the Wales family's design decisions?

In Harry's memoir, Spare, he touched on a variety of different topics, including recounting the time that he and Meghan Markle saw Prince William and Kate's newly decorated home, Kensington Palace. "I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. 'Wow', Meg said several times," wrote the Duke. "The wallpaper, the crown molding, the walnut bookshelves lined with color-coordinated volumes, the priceless art. Gorgeous. Like a museum. And we both told them so." With a history of art degree, we know Princess Kate has a particular passion for artwork, so it's not surprising that she would want to fill her private residence with amazing pieces.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge in Berkshire, William and Kate's new home

Plus, we also know Kate is a huge fan of interior designer Ben Pentreath, whom she has worked with on many occasions before. Ben's brand's signature style is quintessentially British, but not stuffy at all. The website reads: "Our decoration office is renowned for creating a distinctive and playful style – that draws inspiration in equal measure from the great English practitioners of the 18th and 19th centuries, and from the 1960s and 70s. We have a deep understanding and love of historical interiors of every period, but always infused with a fresh modern sensibility. We combine an intuitive use of colour, pattern and classical detail with bold contemporary elements where required: ensuring that the room is just right – both for the client and building."

© Photo: Getty Images Inside Kensington Palace

In the interaction at Kensington Palace, Harry admits he compared himself to William. "We complimented them lavishly on their renovation, though we also thought sheepishly of our IKEA lamps, our discount sofa recently bought on sale, with Meg’s credit card, from sofa.com."

Prince Harry and Meghan's US home

The Sussex family have an outdoor pool

During their time in the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan resided together at the humble Nottingham Cottage and then Frogmore Cottage. Now, the Sussexes have a $29 million sprawling mansion in Montecito, where they have their own outdoor pool, wine cellar and tennis courts. In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed they fell in love with the grand property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan said. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."