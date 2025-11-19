Princess Kate to kick off first Christmas at Forest Lodge with 3 kids next week?

The Prince and Princess of Wales left behind their humble four-bed cottage for a "fresh start" at Forest Lodge, and they are set to celebrate their first Christmas there, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As we approach December, the peak festive season, people across the country are thinking about their Christmas decorations and we have a strong idea about where the royals could be getting their Christmas tree from… Great Windsor Park is set to launch their Christmas tree shop next week, and it's ideal as it's on the Wales family's doorstep!

© Getty Images Windsor Great park is opening a Christmas tree shop next week

The Great Windsor Park website promotes the shop, and it explains that there is a range of trees up for grabs, from adorable three to four-foot ones through to impressive 15 to 16-foot ones! Many are grown right there in the estate, and others come from elsewhere in Britain. The types of trees include Norway Spruce, Nordmann Fir or Blue Spruce. Not sure which royal tree to pick? As Homes Editor, I've done some research! The Nordmann Fir is known for non-drop needles (making it great for kids), while the Norway Spruce has that traditional festive scent - dreamy!

The shop officially opens on 27 November and is open seven days a week for members of the public to secure their perfect tree. It's not known when William and Kate deck the halls, but we bet with three young children, they will be keen to get going sooner rather than later.

WATCH: Why Sandringham is so important for the royals at Christmas time

Over my five years at HELLO! writing about royal homes, it's become more and more apparent that Prince William is trying to distance his private life and his public life, sharing less behind the scenes at his own home. While it's unlikely we'll get to see William and Kate's festive décor inside their private home, as they like to keep it out of the limelight, we have seen a tree inside their London home, Kensington Palace, back in 2024.

Prince William showed off his Christmas tree in 2024

When King Charles' son welcomed the Emir of Qatar into his home, a traditionally decorated tree was spotted in the corner of the lounge. The colour scheme was red and white and the tree was also covered with an abundance of gorgeous warm-hued lights. Across from the tree, there was a matching garland placed on one of the small side tables.

Royal residences to get decked out

How incredible are the table decorations at Holyroodhouse?

Christmas has almost arrived at many royal residences. The first royal home to be given a festive makeover will be the Palace of Holyroodhouse, at the start of Edinburgh’s iconic Royal Mile. The halls will be decked from 20 November and won't be taken down until 5 January 2026. As well as impressive trees, there will be an incredible festive table laid out in all its glory with a silver service.

A week later, Windsor Castle will join in the festive fun. From 27 November until 5 January 2026, members of the public will be able to step inside and admire their world-class Christmas decorations. Plus, for the very first time, the shop at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

© © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025 / Todd-White Art Photography/Ben F Windsor Castle is set for a transformation soon

Royal family Christmas plans

While the Sandringham guestlist is yet to be revealed, it's likely William and Kate and their children will join the King and Queen Camilla in Norfolk. Also, Kate has her annual carol concert to look forward to. This is the fifth year that Kate is hosting the 'Together at Christmas' carol service, and it will take place on Friday 5 December. Around 1,600 guests will be in attendance, including members of the royal family and an array of celebrities.

© Photo: Getty Images Kate at the Carol concert

The Westminster Abbey choir will sing some of the nation's most beloved carols, alongside musical performances and readings by guests including actress and singer Hannah Waddingham and Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet.