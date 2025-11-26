Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard reveal $17K Christmas decorations at Nashville home: 'My wife made too much money'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard opened up about their luxe Christmas decorations in their Nashville home. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE on Tuesday, the couple revealed that they began decorating their home for the festive season straight after Halloween.

The stars admitted they were initially given a $17,000 quote for putting their holiday decorations up by a design company. The topic arose after the host asked Dax whether he hangs the lights and decorations himself. "I did," he replied, before adding, "But then my wife made too much money, and now I don't."

Dax revealed that his family plans to celebrate Christmas at their home in Nashville, Tennessee, but they were stunned by the eye-watering price of hiring professional decorators. "It is crazy how much it costs if you don't do it yourself," said Jimmy. "It's like you're being punished by Santa or something."

© GC Images Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard discussed their Christmas decorations

"It's as if they're going to make a bronze bust of someone in your front yard," replied Dax. The couple decided to enlist Dax's best friend, whom they flew out from Detroit, to put up the decorations instead. They paid the former roofer $3,000 to undertake the job. "And he's your closest friend, whom you're paying less than one-fifth of the job's value," said Jimmy.

Dax recalled calling his friend to express his concerns about being safe on the roof. "I don't want to be delivering your eulogy and saying, 'Some people say I saved your life by sending you to treatment. But I definitely murdered you by having you put Christmas lights up at my house,'" he shared.

© WWD via Getty Images The couple will celebrate Christmas in Nashville

The couple then revealed that their friend did, in fact, fall from the roof, but his safety ropes prevented a serious accident. "It did catch him right before he fell over the ledge," said Dax, and Kristen added that it looked "like Mission: Impossible."

"Luckily, our contractor was there and photographed the whole thing, so we have great photos of Aaron hanging. We'll think of it this Christmas as we're enjoying the lights. He went way over the top." Kristen shared that her home now "looks like it's on colorful fire". The couple admitted that the lights might stay up year-round because of how difficult they were to put up.

© Instagram Dax with his daughter

In October 2025, the couple celebrated 12 years of marriage together. Kristen and Dax share two daughters, Lincoln Bell Shepard, 12, and Delta Bell Shepard, 10. The family resides at their haven in Los Angeles that they purchased in 2019 for $4.3 million. During an interview with Architectural Digest in 2019, Kristen revealed that her favorite room in the house is the open-plan living room and kitchen.

"Our house was getting tight. But the one thing we love about it is that it the kitchen and living room blend together, and we didn't want to lose that, since the majority of time is spent there. It's got a good flow," she said. Kristen also shared that her interior designer, Amber Interiors, convinced her to have a Lacanche stove in bone white installed, as she "really likes to cook".