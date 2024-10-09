Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's enormous garden with plunge pool at $4.3m mansion

Kristen Bell might be on everyone's screens right now, but away from her role in Netflix's new comedy, Nobody Wants This, the actress can be found at home with her husband, Dax Shepard, and their two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10.

Not only is Kristen's husband also an actor known for his roles in Parenthood, Employee of the Month and The Ranch, but he's also a successful podcast host of the audio show, Armchair Expert.

When they're not busy working, the couple, who wed in 2013, enjoy spending time with their kids and it seems Kristen and Dax have just as much fun as their two girls do.

The family of four live in an impression mansion in California worth £4.3 million and the garden at their home is no less impressive.

See the best photos of their outdoor haven and plunge pool here…

Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard's huge garden has an impressive pergola and plunge pool

1/ 6 © Instagram Plunge pool Kristen filmed herself bravely taking a cold plunge for her social media and, fortunately for her, she only had to take a few steps outside to do it. Writing in the caption she said: "Experimenting on myself to find the benefits of cold plunging! Studies have shown that cold plunging can increase dopamine concentrations by 250 per cent. Gimme that 'feel good' hormone baby! "It's also said to not only improve your mental state at the moment but also helps with mental acuity and alertness throughout the day. BRING IT ON." The pool looks generous in size and in the background, some pool loungers and parasols can be seen. We also get a glimpse of their huge lawn next to the pool area.

2/ 6 © Instagram Garden of games Dax and Kristen often share funny videos on Instagram and the pair clearly have a sense of humour. Kristen posted this snap of her and a friend jumping on the huge trampoline they have in their garden, which is evidently not just for their kids! For extra safety, the trampoline is sunken into the ground and also has a net around it to protect the kids. There's also a volleyball net, perfect for when the family want to take part in a tournament.



3/ 6 © Instagram Al fresco dining The couple posted this photo on their Instagram which shows off the dining area they have outside. The wooden table has plenty of seating around it with comfy cushions and is situated next to their lawn and enormous trees which provide a beautiful backdrop while enjoying some al fresco dining.



4/ 6 © Instagram Pergola Another shot of their outdoor dining area shows how pretty the pergola is. The pair have lined the shelter with fairy lights adding extra color and a romantic ambiance after the sun sets. he patio is accessed through some glass floor-to-ceiling windows in their living room area.



5/ 6 © Instagram Rainbow chasing Kristen and Dax don't often share photos of their kids and if they do their faces are usually covered. This sweet snap shows Lincoln and Delta admiring a rainbow from their garden and we also get a good look at their outhouse. To the left of the photo, we can also see what appears to be a large plant bed full of crops.

6/ 6 © Instagram Handyman Dax Although Dax and Kristen could likely afford to bring in help with some DIY, Dax clearly isn't afraid of a little hard work! Kristen shared a video of her husband undertaking some tasks outdoors and it looks like they've been adding some improvements to their garden including painting and washing furniture.

