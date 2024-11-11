Kristen Bell's daughter is nearly as tall as her famous mom in family photo

Kristen Bell is a proud mother of two daughters whom she shares with her husband, Dax Shepard.

The couple, who married in 2013, share Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine, and it's clear the family have such a close bond.

The actress, who most recently starred in the beloved Netflix rom-com series Nobody Wants This alongside Adam Brody, took to Instagram to share some family snaps from the recent spooky holiday - and their eldest daughter is almost as tall as her famous mom.

© Instagram Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell with their kids and friend Anna Kendrick on Halloween

The family of four were joined by Kristen's close pals, including fellow actress Anna Kendrick, for Halloween fun and the group decided to hilariously dress up as the gang from Anchorman.

Kristen took the leading role as Ron Burgundy – played in the movie by Will Ferrell – while the two kids went as Brick Tamland (Steve Carrell) and Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd).

Although Kristen had concealed both Lincoln and Delta's faces with pumpkin emojis, Lincoln, who was wearing an orange check shirt with matching beige trousers and a rust-coloured leather jacket to embrace the character of Brian, was so tall in the photo and was not far off her mom's height.

Elsewhere in the funny snap, Dax was seen dressed as David Koechner's character, Champ Kind. Anna, meanwhile, dressed up as Veronica Corningstone who was played by Christina Applegate in the films.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kristen Bell takes the plunge in cold pool at home

Kristen and Dax's life as parents of two daughters

Kristen and Dax prefer to keep their children's identities private online to protect them, so we only know their names and ages.

However, the actors have opened up about parenthood in the past, including their trip to Europe where they gave their daughters free reign to explore.

MORE: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reunite ahead of Nobody Wants This season two

MORE: Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard breaks silence on 'open marriage' claims

Kristen with her two daughters View post on Instagram

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kristen recalled that she and her husband allowed the girls to roam the Tivoli Gardens theme park unsupervised for seven hours.

"We stayed at this hotel that was right at Tivoli Gardens. The hotel opens up into the theme park and so we just were kind of like, 'Are we going to free-range parenting and roll the dice here?'" she told Jimmy.

© Instagram Kristen and Dax's two children in their garden at home

"So they woke up at like 6 am every morning and scanned their bracelets to go outside. We didn't see them for seven hours. They were just running around Copenhagen," she added.

"Apparently, they're both alive, we all returned home."

The family live at a home in Los Angeles that they bought in 2019 for $4.3 million.

© Getty Images Dax Shepard and Kristen Belll attend the Education Through Music Los Angeles 18th Annual Benefit Gala

During an interview with Architectural Digest in 2019, Kristen revealed that her favorite room in the house is the open-plan living room and kitchen.

"Our house was getting tight. But the one thing we love about it is that it the kitchen and living room blend together, and we didn't want to lose that, since the majority of time is spent there. It's got a good flow," she said.

She also revealed that her designer, Amber Interiors, convinced Kristen to have a Lacanche stove in bone white installed, something she is glad she followed through with as she "really likes to cook".