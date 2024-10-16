Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's children's playroom is filled to the brim with toys - and so relatable

Fans of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will know that the actors are adored for their sense of humour and fun.

Both screen stars predominantly take on comedy roles with Kristen being adored for her part in The Good Place and, more recently, Netflix's rom-com, Nobody Wants This.

On their social media accounts, the couple often share funny videos and photos, having a laugh at each other's expense.

Dax and Kristen are parents to two girls, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, ten, and although they prefer to keep their faces out of the spotlight, they have shared glimpses into their family life at home, including their playroom, and it seems it's just as fun as they are!

Kristen Bell at home where she lives with Dax and their two daughters

Kristen, who wed the Armchair Expert podcast host in 2013, took to her Instagram to share a video with her more than 15 million followers about the importance of recycling while filming from one room of their huge $4.3 million mansion that resembled a playroom.

The mom-of-two spoke to the camera, giving a sneak peek of the room in the background.

One part of the playroom shows that there is a colorful 'Love' poster framed on the wall and underneath sits a box full of toys and various items for the kids, including a watermelon-patterned bicycle helmet, a cuddly leopard toy and some books.

Another angle shows a hidden shelving cupboard – perfect for storage – with more stuffed animals.

As Kristen panned the camera around, we also got a glimpse of a square storage unit for various toys.

Kristen filming at home where she lives with Dax and their two daughters

Kristen and Dax's $4.3m mansion is a fun house for their kids

The playroom isn't the only fun part of the house. In the garden, they have a huge sunken trampoline and a volleyball net.

Their living room is also fun with colorful artwork on the wall, plus a desk and shelves full of cute memorabilia and a vinyl player.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's unconventional parenting divides fans

Kristen and Dax don't often discuss parenthood as they mostly keep their private life to themselves, however, they did previously share a story of a family holiday they took which sparked quite a division among fans.

While in Denmark, Kristen and Dax let their daughters roam around the Tivoli Gardens theme park unsupervised for seven hours. "We stayed at this hotel that was right at Tivoli Gardens.

© VALERIE MACON Kristen Bell and husband actor Dax Shepard arrive for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

The hotel opens up into the theme park and so we just were kind of like, 'Are we going to free-range parenting and roll the dice here?'" she told Jimmy Fallon.

"So they woke up at like 6 am every morning and scanned their bracelets to go outside. We didn't see them for seven hours. They were just running around Copenhagen."

Kristen Bell films herself at home

In another interview, Kristen revealed she's extremely open with her daughters when it comes to honest conversations as they grow up and begin the navigate the world.

She told Real Simple: "I talk to my kids about drugs and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery. I think [the word taboo] should be stricken from the dictionary."