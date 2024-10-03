Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard's $4.3m LA home is a real-life playhouse for their two kids
Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard's $4.3m LA home is a real-life playhouse for their two kids
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard's $4.3m LA home is a real-life playhouse for their two kids

The actress is starring in Nobody Wants This on Netflix

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Kristen Bell is back on our screens in the heartwarming and witty new Netflix show, Nobody Wants This, in which she is joined by teen heartthrob and star of The OC, Adam Brody.

While Kristen and Adam have worked together before, their new series on the streaming giant is gaining plenty of traction thanks to its adorable storyline and romantic moments.

Away from her career, Kristen, who is also known for her work in Frozen and Veronica Mars, can be found at home with her husband, Dax Shephard, also an actor, and their two children, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at Education Through Music Los Angeles' 18th Annual Gala
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at Education Through Music Los Angeles' 18th Annual Gala held at the Skirball Cultural Center on December 5, 2023

Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard's colorful home

The family live at a home in Los Angeles that they bought in 2019 for $4.3 million.

During an interview with Architectural Digest in 2019, Kristen revealed that her favorite room in the house is the open-plan living room and kitchen.

"Our house was getting tight. But the one thing we love about it is that it the kitchen and living room blend together, and we didn't want to lose that, since the majority of time is spent there. It's got a good flow," she said.

She also revealed that her designer, Amber Interiors, convinced Kristen to have a Lacanche stove in bone white installed, something she is glad she followed through with as she "really likes to cook".

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are parents to two daughters

Kristen and Dax's home is the perfect playhouse for their daughters

1/7

Kristen Bell working in dining room at home© Instagram

Home office

Kristen shared this snapshot of her WFH at the table in their dining room. 

The table is covered with notes, Kristen's phone, iPad, and other stationery.

The area looks like an idyllic place to work since the table is positioned right by the large doors that lead out onto their huge garden.

From the snap, we also get a peep at their outdoor dining area and their pool house. 

2/7

Kristen Bell on her trampoline at home© Instagram

Trampoline

Not only are Kristen and Dax parents of two children, but they also exude an enormous sense of fun themselves. 

Kristen is living her best life in this photo as she jumps on the large trampoline they have in their garden. For extra safety, the trampoline is sunken into the ground and also has a net around it to protect the kids. 

There's also a volleyball net, perfect for when the family want to take part in a tournament.

In another photo shared on her Instagram, Kristen is taking a dip in their plunge pool which is placed next to their regular swimming pool.

3/7

Dax Shephard in their family living room© Instagram

Colourful living room

This still from a video also demonstrated their playful nature. Dax was trying on a Dumbledore costume and was making their daughters roar with laughter.

The living room looks like the perfect playroom and has colorful artwork on the wall with a desk and shelves full of cute memorabilia. 

The family also have a vinyl player and records.  

4/7

Kristen Bell on balcony terrace at their home© Instagram

Garden terrace

Kristen shared this photo of her outfit from their balcony and it looks like such a cute terrace. It's generous in size and overlooks their garden.

5/7

Dax Shephard and his two children© Instagram

Entrance hall

This photo of their entrance hall shows that their family home is so lived in. 

Dax affectionately cuddles his two girls while they stand in their hallway which has plenty of neutral tones. 

There are hats and coats hanging by the door, and a stylish console table with a vase and framed photo on top is placed neatly in the corner. 

The couple also have stylish herringbone flooring.  

6/7

Kristen Bell in hallway of their LA home© Instagram

Hallway

Their upstairs hallway is seen in this snap of Kristen showing off her stunning outfit. 

The neutral tones are continued upstairs and they also have wooden panels on the walls with paisley rugs running along the halls for extra comfort underfoot.

7/7

Dax and Kristen with F1 car outside their house in LA© Instagram

Front door

Dax and Kristen are big fans of Formula One and were fortunate enough to experience a taste of the Grand Prix at their own house with a Red Bull car on their driveway!

The photo gives us a good glimpse of the front of their house which is so impressive. 

The house has stone walls and an enormous chimney. The windows are super chic with black metal framing, and the double front door is a light wooden color. 


