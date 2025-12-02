6 expert-backed ways to make your Christmas tree last longer

Going out to choose and buy a real Christmas tree to decorate each year is a special experience to kickstart the festive season. But if you find that your tree is dropping needles and looking less than fresh by the time Christmas Day actually rolls around, you're not going to want to miss these expert-backed tips on how to keep it alive for longer.

According to the experts at Pines and Needles, the business that provided Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a tree on their first Christmas together in London, taking care of a real Christmas tree doesn't have to be complicated.

"It's the most celebrated event of the year but millions of people still aren’t aware of how to look after their Christmas tree," Pines and Needles' director Veronika Kusak explains. "Treat a Christmas tree in the same way you would with cut flowers - trim the end, put it in water and don't put it next to a radiator!"

Meanwhile, taking steps to carefully prepare your tree and considering everything from its placement to daily care will ensure your tree is still looking its best by Christmas.

1. Prepare your tree trunk

© Getty Images Going out to choose a Christmas tree is a special festive experience

"If you haven't installed your tree already, make sure you saw off the bottom inch (3cm) of the trunk. This creates a fresh cut and opens up the pores in the bark, which otherwise can block up with sap within a few hours of being cut. The tree is then able to drink water through these pores via capillary action," says gardening expert Samantha Jones from MyJobQuote.

2. Keep it away from any heat sources

The placement of your Christmas tree can also have a big impact on how long it lasts. "Position your Christmas tree away from any heat sources such as radiators and fireplaces. Heat, air conditioning and dehumidifiers dry out your tree faster, so the further from potentially damaging heat sources the better, and the fresher your tree will remain," Samantha says.

© Getty Images Thinking about the position of your Christmas tree is important

3. Think about where you place your Christmas tree

The temperature of your room is not the only consideration when choosing the location of your fir tree. "Alongside temperature, consider other factors such as children and pounce-prone pets, who might accidentally damage the tree (and themselves) by pulling on it," Samantha explains.

4. Give your tree a routine

You may think that it doesn't matter how often you water your Christmas tree, but consistency is key, according to the gardening expert: "Do not expose your tree to sudden changes in temperature. Trees, like most people, are creatures of habit and prefer steady conditions."

5. Look out for dropped needles

"A floor covered in dropped needles is never a good sign, as they signal tree decay. Other signs to look out for include dried brittle branches or a lack of smell (unless it is a Nordmann fir, which doesn’t have a distinctive scent!)," the gardening expert says. "If you notice any of these, check the water levels of your reservoir immediately. You can also experiment with adding tree-preserving solutions, homemade or otherwise, but clean and fresh water is best."

6. Water your Christmas tree often

© Getty Images Real Christmas trees need to be watered daily

The scent of a real Christmas tree is often the sole reason people purchase this over a fake tree, but unless you water the tree regularly, these won't continue. "For the freshest smells that linger throughout your home, check the stand daily for water levels. A well-watered tree will allow it to 'breathe' and circulate the beautiful smells around your home better. Despite popular belief, the temperature of the water or drilling holes at the bottom of your tree doesn’t help with water retention, so you can skip these steps!" Samantha says.

Does sugar water help a Christmas tree?

Some people swear by using sugar water for their Christmas tree, and while there's no evidence that it harms the tree, there is also no evidence that it helps it last any longer, either. Fresh water is the best thing to use.

How much water should a Christmas tree drink?

Samuel Lyle, owner of Pines and Needles, previously told HELLO! that Christmas trees need more water than you may think. "Trees need around three pints of water a day, especially if the central heating is on full blast. This is very important as once the water level drops below the tree's trunk, sap will re-seal the bark within a few hours, preventing the tree from drinking any further water even if you then refill the Christmas tree stand," he shared.